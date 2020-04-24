Attitude: Palm Beach County farmers are fighting on all sides – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

In the current crisis, it is vital to maintain national security and life that we know that our food sources are safe, reliable and free of pathogens.

There are so many issues facing our agricultural community right now as we fight the global coronavirus pandemic. It has never been clear that the nation’s food source was in need of domestic domination now than it is now.

In the current crisis, it is vital to maintain national security and life that we know that our food sources are safe, reliable and free of pathogens. Simply put, we need to know where our food is grown, harvested, packaged and how it is transported. We need to be aware that these sources do not lead to the spread of pandemics such as COVID-19. Arguments that encourage agricultural workers to become essential workers should not be considered irresponsible.

There are three issues affecting an American farmer, but I want to focus on Florida farmers in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA):

1. April and May are the peak of the EAA harvest season. This area of ​​Florida is the main source of fresh produce for nearly the entire eastern half of the United States. While the American consumer relies heavily on this food source, marginal activists argue that these farm workers should not be classified as critical, essential or national security industry employees, as authorized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. SA.

About 90% of America is currently under some kind of guide to staying home. They are also advised to maintain a healthy diet to boost immune systems as the best way to avoid complications from the COVID-19 virus. Access to healthy foods, especially fresh fruit and vegetables, is a key part of adhering to these guidelines. Our farmers and foremen need to be able to maintain full operations to meet the demands of American families.

2. At the same time most of our country is guided by staying home, the industries that buy bulk products – restaurants, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and mall halls – are almost completely closed. The orders placed by these industries on fresh produce have been canceled, leaving our farmers with most of their produce, total financial investment behind their harvest, and the responsibility to support their workforce.

Like many other small, medium and large businesses across the country, our local farmers were facing millions of losses. Food banks are currently saturated with donated products, school meal programs provided, and with no direct payment relief in sight from state and federal programs, farmers are now faced with plowing their produce back to the land. Without these major purchases, we should expect many of our nation’s farmers to have more bankruptcies and more closures. From natural disasters, trade wars, and a significant loophole to the recent Mexican market floods of the USMCA (the Trump Administration’s trade agreement with Mexico and Canada) combined with a global pandemic, our farmers are pushing.

3. And, to add insult to injury, the levels in Lake Okeechobee are close to 12 feet and dropping fast with no relief from rain in the near future as we approach the peak of the dry season at the same time as we approaching the peak of the autumn season. Those of us living in South Florida should not worry about the impact low lake levels have on our nation’s agricultural community and food supply, but as we are ordered to stay in our homes, we are using it more and more most of our local water resources.

If the day comes when we need to take advantage of Lake Okeechobee’s backup water supply and find that the water is not there, the agricultural community will be one of our concerns. As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revises the Lake O operations manual, it is imperative that they incorporate the experiences we are dealing with during this unprecedented pandemic that coincides with our season local dry and our harvest season.

Americans and citizens across the globe are now staring at crisis squarely between the eyes. Stress levels are likely to be higher than ever. Families are facing unemployment, facing a financial blow, working out how to balance school-going children and working from home, isolation, loss of freedom of movement and, most likely, feeling claustrophobic physically and mentally.

Our farmers are not like the rest of us, but they will wake up before sunrise tomorrow, head out to the fields, and harvest everything they can so your family and my family can eat. They will also face terrible losses and fears about how to support their families and workers, but because of their humiliation, they are likely to experience loneliness. Because one cannot survive without carrying the burden they have set on their shoulders – food. They are the definition of essential. We thank them. And, right now, we owe extra prayer.

MELISSA MCKINLAY, WEST PALM BEACH

Editor’s note: McKinlay, Palm Beach County Commissioner from District 6, is Chairman of the National Association of Counties Association of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.