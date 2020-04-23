Attitude: Economic pains save almost no one’s white or blue collars – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

The economic impacts of the coronavirus hit us like a collective lighting strike that almost reaches anyone: workforce, white collar, start-up founder, worker bee or entrepreneur.

Last June, Brittani James eventually decided to take the leap of faith and pursue her dream of becoming a wedding planner. She started her own business, Love Out Loud Events, and shortly after she quit her non-profit job.

Like any new business owner, it took Brittany a while to build a clientele. Months went by without booking a client. Then it finally happened. Brittani booked her first three weddings earlier this year.

Then, the coronavirus occurred.

Two of the marriages were postponed. There is not much she can do but wait until it is safe for people to reunite.

“I’m floundering. We’re all floundering,” the Palm Bay resident said.

Brittani summed up the feeling we all share as we watch ourselves and relatives struggling in an economy that has experienced a rapid, deep dive since the spread of COVID-19 forced the world to stop.

The economic impacts of the coronavirus hit us like a collective lighting strike that almost reaches anyone: workforce, white collar, start-up founder, worker bee or entrepreneur. What appeared to be affecting only retail and service workers initially reached across social classes and income brackets at an incredible pace. 6.6 million Americans filed the highest number of jobless claims in the week ending March 28.

Mary Kay’s sales director, Pamela Gard Castellana of Melbourne, feels that influence, which has driven the company’s famous pink cars over the years that reward outstanding advisors. The company’s sales model is largely based on one-to-one interaction and Pamela’s personal sales have been reduced by about 75%. It receives commission from its own sales and the sales of its 85 sales force.

Lynn McCarville, a substitute teacher at Viera Charter School, feels the impact. She taught four to five times a week. With schools out until the beginning of May at least, she is not paying. She also has a business in the town selling essential oils and said she is doing OK now.

The concept of financial security cannot be found practically overnight. At the time of writing, I am ready to take an unpaid furry week, a move by Gannett, the USA TODAY Network company, to cut costs and hope to save jobs.

It is true that we are all in this together. To some extent.

Some are taking it harder and their ability to survive will depend on how far they can go without a fixed income – and how long it will take them to get help.

Nearly 40% of Americans can’t pay an unexpected $ 400 bill, according to a Federal Reserve survey released last year – much less job loss and with little prospect of a new one until the outbreak is over .

On Monday, we received some gloomy news. State officials said it would take weeks for Floridians to get their unemployment checks due to the huge backlog of applications and system problems. The wait for gig workers and self-employed people like Brittani may be even longer because they qualify for the recently approved $ 600 a week Congress, but not state benefit, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

We could easily forgive our state officials of the delay – 520,000 applications were filed in the past three weeks – unless they knew of gaps and errors with the online application system. A state audit last year pointed out the problems to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said he is taking steps now to fix them. The same problems have been revealed in previous audits but officials have not taken serious steps to fix them, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Even worse, Politico reported last week that former Gov. Rick Scott designed the system to make it difficult for people to apply for benefits. The reason: To keep down the number of jobless claims and lower unemployment taxes paid by Florida businesses.

This is where this takes a turn from “we are all together” to “this is a leadership failure.”

Brittani, a friend, and Lynn have been unable to file for unemployment benefits because the state’s website will not be loaded or started.

I asked Lynn if she can handle waiting weeks to get her unemployment check. She replied: “It will be tight.”

The $ 1,200 that many Americans receive as part of a federal stimulus package will certainly help. But Congress and the White House recognize that that’s not enough when considering a new package that could send families another bailout check.

We are overgrown, but we will rehabilitate and rebuild. Weddings will happen again, people will buy cosmetics and students will need substitute teachers. The question on everyone’s mind: When?

ISADORA RANGEL, VIERA

Editor’s note: Rangel is FLORIDA TODAY’s public affairs and engagement editor and a member of the Editorial Board. Her columns express her opinion.