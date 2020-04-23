Attitude: Balancing health, safety and business concerns before the Florida economy restarts – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Bringing together the best thought leaders to solve problems is not just an idea – it’s the best idea – and is the root of Florida Chamber’s life.

Like it or not, restarting the 17th largest economy in the world will be more strategic, complex and longer than ever before.

Every day I hear from job creators who want to erect a “open for business” sign, and, sure, restarting Florida’s economy depends on many as we work to strike the right balance between staying safe, and also to keep workers paid, businesses from moving into an even stronger economy, and eventually.

While parts of the United States reached their COVID-19 peak, according to the model used by most, the Florida peak was recently shifted up to April 21, then back to April 27, and now moved on back again until May 6th.

Florida’s timing and reopening process will be more related to the presence of the virus and the spread slowing to almost zero than any of us would like. As we continue to practice social distance and work remotely, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and over 150 local chambers of commerce have already been coming together for over three weeks to pave paths to restart Florida’s economy.

We were founded over 100 years ago because of another (albeit very different) health scare – the tick of the cattle. It’s important today for the same reason it did more than 100 years ago.

Bringing together the best thought leaders to solve problems is not just an idea – it’s the best idea – and is the root of Florida Chamber’s life.

The safety of Floridians is always our top priority, and we certainly need to be smart in how Florida reopens and hangs up the welcome sign. We do not want to be like Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore that started to reopen their economies but to experience resurgence of cases, secondary spread and, unfortunately, the redeployment of restrictions on commerce, meetings, travel and much more . I’m sure Gov understands. Ron DeSantis and his team that reopening Florida’s economy must be as surgical as the transition to our current state.

All we have to do is put this right. Balancing the right health and safety outcomes with the right “restart” is vital, and we are agreeing business around the right measures.

Our research, collected from some of the brightest minds in Florida and around the world, shows that return to work is likely to be measured, vary by region, industry sectors, type and size of businesses, and many others – while balancing the health and safety of workers. We can all come up with wish lists, legislative agendas and our own timelines, but a restarting Florida economy may not be a PR or a show of state force of some sort. There are economic models that show, that the wrong restart approach, combined with relaxing too many tests, could increase our economic recovery to 2023 – yes, 2023.

Rebooting Florida’s economy won’t be as simple as flipping on a light switch. It will require methodological planning for potentially new processes, mandates or limitations that do not have an example to draw on. And we must not allow a lack of resources, unfit regulations, and / or fear of litigation to set aside efforts to return to work safely and sustainably and restart our economy.

From day one, we have been involved with Gov. DeSantis, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, AHCA Secretary Mary Mayhew, and Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to lead relief efforts related to Florida business. From helping businesses better understand what an essential worker is, to encouraging relief to help pay and keep workers under, to masks, ventilators and PPE from businesses across Florida to line health care workers front, the Florida Room was individually targeted. on connecting businesses with resources, healthcare heroes with equipment, and policy makers with the data and concerns of their fellow constituents.

As we move to restarting Florida’s economy, we know that there are measures Florida must take to protect public health while reopening critical economic sectors.

We do not purport to have all the answers, which is why, along with this broad team of some of the brightest, the input of more than 150 local chamber of commerce and job creators in Florida, many of the associations most prestigious and other trading. ‘working around the clock to put Florida on the right track to restart Florida’s economy.

Editor’s note: Wilson is president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.