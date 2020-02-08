Attention is paid to Latin authors in the midst of the ‘American Dirt’ debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – When Oprah Winfrey endorsed the novel “American Dirt” for her book club last month, many Latinos went to social media to decipher the selection for his stereotypes and caricatures.

The novel about a Mexican mother and her young son who fled to the American border was widely praised before the release on January 21. But anger about “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins – a writer who mainly identifies himself as white – and Latinos shared reading lists and pointed to recent work that was overlooked, with “alternative” options for those who wanted to read about the Latino experience in the United States.

Across the US, Latino writers say they see sales of these works increase after social media campaigns to focus more on Latino literature because major New York publishers are criticized for ignoring the work or not promoting it enough.

Nicolas Kanellos, founder and publisher of Arte Publico Press, the largest publisher of Spanish literature in the US, said he noticed some of his sold-out books by immigrant writers last month.

“I’m not on Twitter, but my staff told me that some of our books were on these lists as suggestions,” Kanellos said. “They are gone now.”

Journalist and novelist Luis Alberto Urrea, who mentioned Cummings as an influence, reported that the sale of his early 2019 novel “The House of Broken Angels” was astonishing. It was one of the books mentioned on social media.

“Thank you. # 14 on the LA Times bestseller list. Again,” Urrea wrote on Facebook. “Big Angel keeps coming back.”

The memoir ‘Excavation’ by Wendy C. Ortiz in San Fernando Valley in California was also sold out on Amazon.

Others suggested that readers buy the novel “Dominicana” from New York-born Angie Cruz and El Paso-born Sergio Troncoso’s short story collection “A Peculiar Child of Immigrant Son” – works released last year.

Winner of the PEN Prize and Fresno, California-born writer Daniel Chacón’s “Kafka in a Skirt: Stories from the Wall” was also recommended as a work to understand such as on the border. The collection was sought after comfort after the murder of 22 people in August 2019 in a shooting aimed at Mexicans in El Paso, Texas.

Latino lawyers also told followers to look for new work by memoir and essayist Luis J. Rodriguez, who came out last month: “From Our Land to Our Country: Essays, Journeys and Imagination From a Native Xicanx Writer.”

“I have seen an interest in my new book. Yes, people are asking for it,” said Matt Sedillo, a poet in Los Angeles and author of “Mowing Leaves of Grass.” He also gets more offers to attend lectures to read his work. .

Myriam Gurba, a Long Beach, California-based writer who has been a vocal critic of Cummins, said she saw “no silver lining” in the “American Dirt” controversy. She said readers should have picked books from Latinos writers anyway.

Gurba and a group of other Latino writers, called #DignidadLiteraria, met publisher Macmillan (Flatiron Books, who published ‘American Dirt’, is a division of Macmillan) demand that the publisher hire more Latino employees this week.

Domingo Garcia, the national president of the Latino Civil Rights Group, the League of United Latin American Citizens, said he had no problem with non-Latinos who wrote about immigration. “But it’s important to have a conversation with publishers about who’s published and the lack of Latinos in the industry,” he said.

In New Mexico, the state with the highest percentage of Spanish residents, the conversation shifted this week from “American Dirt” to Levi Romero. The bilingual Spanish-English poet was named as the laureate of the poet. He will document his journeys through the state to promote poetry through a web diary and podcast.

Santiago Vaquera-Vásquez, an Albuquerque-based writer and author of “One day I’ll tell you the things I’ve seen”, said he is happy that Latino works are recognized, but he hopes that the interests will not disappear. “Let’s not be angry for two weeks and forget it,” said Vaquera-Vásquez. “Let’s be angry for months.”