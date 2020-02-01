Attempting seduction of child: police are looking for drivers who have stopped talking to the 3-year-old in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC – Police of Fond du Lac on Saturday evening 1 February published a description of a driver they want to talk to after a suspicious incident police described as an attempt to seduce a child near East Johnson Street and East Follett Street.

It happened in the alley in the area between 5:30 pm. and 6:00 pm Saturday.

Police said a witness reported that he saw a man driving a blue pickup into the alley and stopped talking to a 3-year-old child playing near the alley. The witness saw the driver open the door of the truck while talking to the child. The witness confronted the driver – who then went down the alley to Follett Street.

The pickup was described as a Chevy Silverado – dark blue, with an extended cabin, a light tint on the front and rear windows, chrome strips at the bottom and alloy wheels. The witness also saw a bumper sticker on the back of the truck with the text “Teachers Pet”.

The driver was described as a white man in his mid-to-late 50s, with a heavily built build, standing about 5’6 ″ tall, with white stubble of facial hair. He was last seen in a checkered shirt and glasses with circular lenses. He also had a birthmark on his left eye.

Anyone who has witnessed this or has information about this incident was asked to call the Fond du Lac police at 920-906-5555 or

Crime alert on 920-322-3741.

43,783252

-88.435953

.