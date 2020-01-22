Attempted bank robbery suspect arrested

For information on Taylor Phillips’ whereabouts, please contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or email 269-467-4195.

THREE RIVERS, Me. – A man allegedly attempting to rob Horizon Bank on January 8 was detained in the state of New York, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Taylor Jordan Phillips was sent to Erie County Prison on Wednesday.

Police said the FBI, Sturgis Police and law enforcement agencies in New York were able to assist with the arrest.

Three Rivers Police published photos of Phillips on January 16 and asked the public for help finding him.

He is accused of going to Horizon Bank and giving the cashier a note. The cashier refused to hand over money, the police said.