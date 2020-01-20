The Belleville Police Service responded to 50 calls from January 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm to January 20, 2020 at 5:00 am.

Bail violations

On January 19, 2020 at 6:24 am, city police were called to a residence in Dundas Street East for a person’s welfare check. A caller from the police reported that there was a man at the location who was on conditions to not communicate with said persons, or within 300 meters of the place where the people lived. The man was in a bedroom in the house and tried to avoid the police. He was arrested without incident. The police were able to confirm that the man was under strict conditions of the province of Quebec not to communicate or to be within certain distances of the persons mentioned. These conditions came from an extraordinary charge with a weapon in December 2019. Brandon Ferguson-Richards, 23 years old in Montreal, was taken into custody and placed before a justice of the peace on two points of non-compliance with judicial release orders, and two counts for non-compliance with probation orders. He was ordered to be taken back into custody to face a bail session scheduled for January 20 in Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice.

.