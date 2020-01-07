Attack Trump Tower? Would Iran be so reckless?

Loading...

Whatever the emotion that overshadows reason, the Iranian regime is not likely to become so careless as to start a war that it cannot win.

The regime must know that devastation will surely come if it seeks to avenge the murder of Qassem Soleimani by attacking what a top US intelligence official said he would even reach the White House as a dream target.

“Why hit the White House when you can hit the center of the Earth?” The official told The Daily Beast on Monday.

He meant the epicenter seen by President Trump, which the Iranians hold personally responsible for the death of their general hero.

They can surely imagine how the Donald would react to the destruction of his beloved Trump Tower.

Trump recently moved his official address to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, but the tower remains his first big success: the place where The Apprentice was shot and where he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.

“It is his pride and joy,” said the official.

The cops in helmets with assault rifles and bulletproof vests posted by the entrance and supported by a crowd of members of the secret services could probably defend the tower if a team of armed men tried to assault it.

But the concrete barricades lining the sidewalk would do little to protect it from a bomb from a vehicle that exploded outside the entrance to Fifth Avenue.

“What are you doing, close Fifth Avenue?” Asked the manager. “And if so, for how long?”

At around noon Monday, a truck like the one Timothy McVeigh used to bomb the federal building in Oklahoma City with such devastating effect in 1995 stopped for a red light on West 57th Street, half a block on the Fifth Avenue from the tower. An Iranian sleeping agent with a charge of explosives would only have needed to do the right to do his best before anyone could move to stop him.

This truck was just delivering products and it continued across town when the light turned green. The black and gold four-sided clock outside the tower turned from 12:02 p.m. to 12:03 p.m. to 12:04 p.m. while the city and the rest of America waited to see exactly how the Iranian regime would look. to take revenge.

One of the inner circle of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Hesameddin Ashena, tweeted a link to Forbes magazine’s list of Trump properties, implicitly suggesting an addendum to the potential targets that Iranian-sponsored sleepers watched these last years. Possible precedents ranged from the Brooklyn Bridge to Macy’s in Manhattan, the Prudential Center in Boston and the Panama Canal.

Even small Trump properties still bear the name that matters most to him and could therefore have the dramatic impact that Iran is clearly looking for.

“I declare to the world that if the world wants to resist our religion, we will oppose their whole world,” Ashena tweeted in Persian, citing Ayatollah Khomeini while logging into Forbes and a video on the property portfolio. from Trump. .

The team of Tehran’s team is also what can protect Trump’s properties, and in particular the Trump Tower: the greater the impact of the attack, the greater the possible consequences for the attackers. And as much as they extol the martyrs, their passion diminishes when they could end up martyred themselves.

We must hope that the Iranians are wary of starting a total war which they probably cannot win. They should not imagine that the Americans of the Blue State would tolerate mass murders on our shores even if the bodies were in the ruins of the pride and joy of the Donald.

The intelligence official guessed that the Iranians would take action in the coming weeks. He thinks he will likely involve agents already in place, using information that has already been gathered. He suggested that the Iranians could seek a sufficient number of bodies to assert a certain equivalence with the loss of Soleimani; one of them partially offset by 100 American deaths, for example. Or they can try to kill a single American of social and political importance, an American ambassador or a traveling American senator. They could also follow their old alternative, by taking hostages.

In the past, Iranians have sought denial by recruiting an agent or simply hiring hitmen, as they did when they sought to contract a Mexican drug cartel to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the states United in a restaurant in Washington, DC The person they thought was a representative of Los Zetas was actually an informer. He recorded the response of an Iranian agent when he warned that the attack could kill 100 innocent people with the ambassador.

“They want this guy done,” said the Iranian agent about his bosses. “If the hundred are accompanying him, kiss them.”

The agent added that the deal could expect more work if the ambassador was killed, regardless of the number of dead.

“The first one, they want it for a [a] test,” said the manager.

It ended with the officer’s arrest and sending him to jail.

“Why hit the White House when you can hit the center of the earth?”

– Senior US intelligence official

Even if this proxy murder had worked as the Iranians hoped, they were too public in their vows to avenge Soleimani for not taking credit for the next attack.

But they will surely proceed with the same desire to kill innocent people if that achieves their objective.

To stand in front of Trump Tower on Monday was to see how easy it would be to attack if massive retaliation was not a prohibitive concern.

Watching people come and go is to hope that the Iranians are deterred by the likely consequences not only in the Trump Tower, but everywhere.

To hear the elevator style Muzak cross the hall was to wonder how we got there.

And at the front, this four-sided clock always turned to what was going to happen next.

