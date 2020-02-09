Attack potential US victims in Afghanistan

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon correspondent

(CNN) – Initial reports suggest that several US victims may be killed after an attack on a joint US-Afghanistan operation in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, a CNN defense official said.

The officer cannot tell how many U.S. soldiers may be dead or wounded. And, as is so often the case at the beginning of these incidents, information can change as more details become known.

The U.S. military officially says very little.

“A combined US and Afghan force operating in Nangarhar province was launched into a direct fire on February 8, and we are reviewing the situation and will provide further information as it becomes available,” said Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the U.S. Armed Forces in Nangarhar Afghanistan, said in a statement.

There are currently between 12,000 and 13,000 U.S. soldiers deployed in Afghanistan to combat terrorist groups and support local forces in the country.

The Trump administration is considering further substantial troop reductions in Afghanistan, despite a record number of attacks by the Taliban and other anti-government groups in Afghanistan last year.

