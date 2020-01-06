Attack on Alpha House results in the death of man on New Year's Day

Loading...

An attack on Alpha House last week resulted in what the Calgary police say the city is the first murder by 2020.

A routine autopsy on the death of an unidentified man on January 1 determined that his cause of death was a murder and the police were warned the next day.

An investigation revealed that the victim had argued at the Alpha House site on 15th Avenue S.E. at around 6.50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Alpha House personnel reported the attack to the police. However, after the altercation, the call was canceled at the request of the victim who was deemed okay.

When the Alpha House staff checked him the next morning, the victim was in medical need and paramedics were contacted. He died of his injuries in the hospital.

The police will not release the victim’s name until the next of kin have been informed. Researchers say they have a stakeholder in the case.

Meanwhile, investigations continue to look at various other recent deaths in the city.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday for a man who was found in medical need in the 100 block of 11th Avenue S.E. early Sunday morning. Researchers are investigating CCTV to determine how many people were involved in the attack.

The identity of a man whose body was found in flames in Fish Creek Park early in the Sunday, remains unknown, as researchers have yet to determine how he died. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police have declared the death of an unidentified 48-year-old man in 9th Avenue S.E. four-plex on December 27 a culpable murder, which means that no charges will be imposed. The Calgary police said in a statement that non-culpable murder may include situations in which death is the result of an accident or self-defense.

It is believed that the 48-year-old man attacked a 39-year-old man at a meeting in the home and that the older man was fatally injured in the confrontation.

