Attaboy Bartender Haley Traub is currently obsessed with Hygge

Nestled discreetly behind an unmarked metal door on Eldridge Street on New York's Lower East Side, Attaboy is the definition of comfort. At only 450 square feet and largely lit by candles, the only potential source of distress for the bar is that there is no set cocktail menu. Customers give bartenders the final decision on what to drink – a responsibility that bartender Haley Traub takes very seriously.

"We start the conversation with all of our guests with" What do you want to drink? »», Explains Traub, who has been working at Attaboy for about a year and a half. "For some people, this conversation is much easier than for others. Some people are very afraid of this conversation. "

One of the things that helps Traub make his guests comfortable is his new love of hygge (pronounced hoo-ga), a Danish lifestyle concept that values ​​the pursuit of daily happiness through comfort, friendliness, the presence and regular pleasure of small pleasures. According to The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Denmark, hygge comes from a Norwegian word meaning "well-being" and has been around since at least the early 1800s. from light ("No hygge recipe is complete without candles") to food and drink.

Hygge is "what obsesses me and really focuses on a more important concept in my work," says Traub, winner of the Speed ​​Rack bartender competition in 2018. "I realized how much this had an effect on my work and my thinking over the past year. It really invigorated my work. "

Although Traub heard about hygge, she first experienced it during a trip to Scandinavia at the start of the year. Traveling with his mother, sister and grandmother, they spent a week in Norway – where his family has roots – then Traub continued alone in Copenhagen. On her first night in the Danish metropolis, she met for dinner with a group of friends whom she had met during her three-year tenure at the New York bar Dutch Kills.

"I brought in this group of Danish tourists on a Sunday evening, and they sat in front of my bar for, it must have been like six o'clock," says Traub. "Some of them have worked in the spirits world in Denmark and we just swapped Instagram handles and kept in touch."

When she knew she would be in Copenhagen, they planned to meet. The first night of her stay, her friends welcomed her to one of their apartments for dinner.

It was "myself and nine Danes in this absolutely spectacular Scandinavian apartment," says Traub. "You feel as if you are entering an Ikea showroom because it is so perfectly assembled. It is very simple, very beautiful."

Throughout her journey, this concept of hygge continued to fascinate and inspire her. Back in New York, she took the opportunity to integrate hygge into her own life, personally and professionally.

"I came home after (the trip) and I spent the summer really working my butt," she says. "I started to realize more and more how this idea of ​​usability and friendliness really made me look at my work in a different way."

At Attaboy, this inspired her to try to connect people with her work on a more meaningful level by serving them something they never had before, but offering them at the same time. an element of comfort.

"There is nothing more exciting to me than someone preparing for a cocktail party and having no idea what they are getting into, but they are taking a sip and they are immediately comforted by an ingredient they know, ”says Traub. If a client does not know what they want to drink, she will ask them to describe what they like or the feeling they like when they drink.

One such cocktail that Traub has found that often amazes and delights guests is an old-fashioned variation combining one ounce each of mezcal and Japanese whiskey, and a quarter ounce each of banana liqueur and 39; Amaro Lucano. It is served on the rocks with an orange touch.

"One way to really find beauty in simplicity is to play with the idea of ​​less is more," says Traub. "It almost made me think of it with this idea of ​​healthy hedonism, which is, of course, a huge aspect of Danish and Scandinavian hygiene – finding comfort and power there to give in a healthy and respectable way. ”

Traub adds that the adoption of this Scandinavian practice of personal care in his hospitality work has also had a remarkable impact on his life outside the bar. As a person who has faced mental health issues all of her life and has been open to her difficulties, she says that hygge has proven to be of general good.

"It has helped me live my everyday life with these mental health issues that I have treated and it has helped me understand how to create a more comfortable, convenient and simple life for me while working in a very crazy environment, ”explains Traub. "It helped me really find the balance."

