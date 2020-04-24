In what is becoming a trend, AT&T’s annual revenue reports a significant tax deficit for the customer during Q1 2020.

The report itself is here, in case you missed the reading material. Otherwise, you will be helped to do a lot more damage like Jon Brodkin and Ars Technica.

AT&T lost 897,000 TV subscribers in Q1 2020, as DirecTV’s customer presence continues. AT&T Chairman today said the company is undergoing an ongoing corporate debt repayment program.

AT&T’s financial statement today said that net sales of 897,000 customers reduced the number of TV subscribers to 18.6 million. AT&T said the latest customer loss was “due to competition with customers losing promotional money and small collections added by continuing to focus on adding value to customers.”

AT&T offers a variety of radio services. DirecTV is arguably the largest, as they also offer AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), U-Verse TV, and the new AT&T TV, which is not the same as AT&T TV Now. (Of course all of these tips help consumers!) We only cover this for 15 minutes now; see Q4 2019 and Q3 2019, for example.

That’s not the strategy you want to be in, but it’s hard to see how it will change. Yes, HBO Max is set to launch, and AT&T says they are looking for 50 million subscribers over the next decade. But starting a low-paying job for global damages is a bit of a stretch. Crowding is a popular trend even when the economy is good. It is hard to imagine AT&T that it will not continue to lose subscribers, even just competitors like Hulu and YouTube TV, which offer many more user-friendly, financial and technology services.

(That with the new AT&T TV requires both contract and device set-up as low-cost services compared to other services, especially when binary users in programming packages are no different.)

No matter how AT&T companies try to sell it, it could be a factor in its continued growth.

