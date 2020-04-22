AT&T Q1 mixed amid COVID-19, predicts more 5G investments as traffic grows

AT&T said it is seeing unprecedented volumes in its network due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it reported mixed results for the first quarter.

The telecommunications and communications company reported revenue and revenue in the first quarter that fell with expectations, withdrew its outlook from COVID-19 and said that it had enough cash flow to invest in growth areas. like 5G.

AT&T reported adjusted revenue of 84 cents on revenue of $ 42.8 billion, down from $ 44.8 million a year ago. Wall Street expected AT&T to report adjusted first-quarter earnings of 85 cents a share of revenue of $ 44.2 million. AT&T’s net profit for the first quarter was $ 4.6 billion, or 63 cents per share.

AT&T said COVID-19 had a $ 433 million impact on its EBITDA, shaving 5 cents off a portion of its quarter results. The telecommunications and media company said that it was successful due to lower wireless device sales and lower sports-related advertising largely due to the cancellation of the Tournament. 2020 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball.

Revenue from wireless services was up, but video, theater and legacy services fell.

In wireless technology, AT&T said revenue from the service increased 2.5%, with a postpaid phone crisis of 0.86%. AT&T added 163,000 postpaid net phone additions. In entertainment, AT&T said the quarter ended with 18.6 million premium TV subscribers with 897,000 net losses. The company added 209,000 AT&T fiber connections.

CEO Randall Stephenson said that AT&T’s position and cash flow will allow it to adjust its capital allocation plans and invest in 5G, broadband and HBO Max and pay off its debt.