AT&T has named John Stankey as its next CEO, Randall Stephenson to retire

Randall Stephenson is retiring as CEO of AT&T, the company announced Friday. Chief Operating Officer John Stankey will take over as CEO on July 1.

The AT&T board began the CEO planning succession process in 2017 and Stankey has been the lead candidate for the position. He has been with AT&T since 1985, holding various leadership positions, most recently as CEO of AT&T WarnerMedia.

“Leadership succession is one of the Council’s most important responsibilities,” said AT&T CEO Beth Mooney. “After an extensive evaluation, it was clear that John Stankey was the right person to lead AT&T in the future.”

This week, the telecommunications and media company reported revenue and earnings in the first quarter that fell short of expectations and withdrew its outlook due to COVID-19. Despite the economic challenges, the company still said it had enough cash flow to invest in growth areas like 5G.

The coronavirus pandemic also prompted AT&T to cancel a planned $ 4 billion share repurchase. The company said last month it would use the funds to pay employees and make network investments.

At the end of this year, the AT&T board will elect an independent director to chair the company’s board when Stephenson retires as chief executive in January 2021.