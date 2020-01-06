AT&T et al. Fighting higher upload speeds in the $ 20 billion FCC program

Loading...

AT&T, Frontier, Windstream and their industry lobby are fighting against higher Internet speeds as part of a US rural development program without good broadband access.

The Federal Communications Commission’s plan for the next version of its broadband fund for rural areas includes a download of 25 Mbit / s and an upload of 3 Mbit / s as a “base”. With this base level, ISPs appear to be on board for the planned Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

However, the FCC also plans to split the funds into two faster levels: a level above the baseline with 100 Mbit / s and a level above 20 Mbit / s with 1 Mbit / s and a level above 500 Mbit / s with Gigabit -Power. It is the layer above the baseline of 100 Mbit / s / 20 Mbit / s against which the providers object. You either want the FCC to slow down the upload speed of this layer or to create an additional layer that is faster than the baseline but slower than the layer above the baseline.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, has outlined the fund’s $ 2 billion annual goal to modernize rural broadband by reaching speeds of up to gigabits in remote areas of the country. Companies that demand lower standards try to ensure that ISPs that offer much slower speeds can receive a large part of this federal funding without having to undertake significant network upgrades.

According to an FCC file submitted on December 23 by Frontier, Windstream and the lobby group USTelecom (which represents these two providers as well as AT&T, Verizon and others), the upload target for the above baseline should be 10 Mbit / s of 20 Mbit / s.

The providers and USTelecom stated that upload speeds of 20 Mbit / s would be of little use to rural consumers:

(W) When considering network expansion with fixed radio technologies, a 20 Mbit / s upload target is likely to result in significant additional deployment costs – up to two to three times higher than a 10 Mbit / s upload target. At the same time, an upload target of 20 Mbit / s offers the end user customer little or no additional benefit, since all important upload use cases, including HD streaming, video conferences and games, can also be carried out at 10 Mbit / s. By adjusting the upload delivery target from 20 Mbit / s to 10 Mbit / s, the Commission can promote competition at the 100 Mbit / s level, create an incentive for additional broadband delivery and further exploit the limited resources of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund ,

The groups also gave the FCC a presentation detailing their arguments.

One problem with vendors’ argument is that broadband speeds advertised in the United States are basically the best scenario – consumers get “up to” a certain speed, but often get less than that. If providers manage to get substantial funding for 10Mbps upload speeds, consumers could get real single-digit speeds.

AT&T to FCC: “Decline … more expensive levels”

AT & T submitted its own file in October, which provided for a slower level of 50 Mbit / s and 6 Mbit / s “to promote broadband provision in as many locations as possible”. The company also said the FCC should “reject proposals to overemphasize more expensive levels.” AT&T therefore means that the FCC should direct a larger proportion of the rural funds to ISPs that offer slower speeds.

On December 13, AT&T and other ISPs followed with a suggestion for a slightly slower shift than originally proposed by AT&T. This time the new layer should be 50 Mbit / s down and 5 Mbit / s up (instead of the 6 Mbit / s that AT&T favored only two months ago). , This December 13 registration was filed by AT&T, Windstream, USTelecom, WISPA (Wireless Internet Service Providers Association) and two small businesses called Nextlink and Midco. ISPs and trading groups urged the FCC to give ISPs that offer their proposed 50/5 Mbit / s level a higher priority (or “weight”) than ISPs that promise 100/20 Mbit / s.

Verizon also submitted comments as part of the FCC process, but did not suggest slower speeds. Verizon said the FCC should favor terrestrial broadband services and urged the Commission to limit high-latency funding for satellite services to “exceptionally isolated or sparsely populated areas”.

100 / 20Mbps are already the norm in the FCC fund

The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund would replace the similar Connect America Fund (CAF) created during the Obama administration. The CAF program already largely finances projects with 100 Mbit / s / 20 Mbit / s. So what AT&T and USTelecom are proposing would be a step backwards. In 2018, the Connect America Fund’s Phase II auction of ISPs that serve 700,000 homes and small businesses in 45 states, awarded the FCC $ 1,488 billion in service with at least 100/20 Mbps, according to the FCC. “

The proposed Rural Digital Opportunity Fund would provide $ 20.4 billion over a 10-year period and distribute the money in a reverse auction to ISPs who are ready to provide at least 4 million households and small business services in rural areas with the required To offer speed. Like the existing Connect America Fund and all FCC universal utilities, the new fund would be paid for by Americans through fees on their phone bills.

The FCC approved a notice in August of the proposed rules to set up the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and then held a deadline for public comments. The FCC has not announced when it will make a final decision on the fund’s auction details.

Small ISPs support higher speeds

Two groups, representing smaller ISPs, asked the FCC to reject calls for slower speeds. NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association and ACA Connects (formerly American Cable Association) today announced in a registration that the Connect America Fund’s Phase II auction already included a level of 100 Mbit / s / 20 Mbit / s.

“Indeed, it would be a remarkable step backwards in the Phase II CAF auction to set lower standards, such as lower upstream speeds or entirely new, lower speed levels, for an auction that will be held at least two years later and will be distributed among the funds Early 2030s, “wrote NCTA and ACA. “Instead of closing the digital divide, USTelecom’s proposal will only widen it.”

According to the Federal Universal Service Act, the FCC must promote the provision of telecommunications and information services in rural areas, the quality and prices of which are comparable to those available in urban areas, and the upload speeds of 10 Mbit / s do not comply with the FCC standard. USTelecom’s proposal for slower upload speeds “contradicts Chairman Pai’s warning that the Universal Service Fund must be future-oriented and support tomorrow’s networks.”

Another industry group that objects to USTelecom’s proposal is the Fiber Broadband Association, which represents device manufacturers, ISPs and other companies in the fiber industry. The group contested USTelecom’s claim that upload speeds of 20 Mbit / s offer “little to no additional benefits” over 10 Mbit / s.

“(M) arket research data from RVA LLC shows that the average upload speed in the US exceeded 10 Mbit / s two years ago, rose 75 percent the next year, and continues to grow significantly,” said the Fiber Broadband Association. “Speed ​​test data from Ookla shows that the average upload speed is even higher – 38.71 Mbit / s from December 2018 and 48.41 Mbit / s from November 2019.” The submission of the group included this data in an appendix.

Many Americans use Internet applications with significant upload requirements, such as B. Social media, online games, video conferencing, uploading videos to YouTube and offsite backup of files. The group’s file said:

Given the significant and sustained growth in demand for upstream bandwidth, it is clear that the same positive cycle has fueled (and continues to fuel) downstream consumer demand – a more powerful infrastructure that drives the development of more bandwidth-intensive apps / content. A more powerful infrastructure is now in use to meet the upstream demand. Since the funds for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program will be available at least until 2030, the adoption of an already outdated upstream speed of 10 Mbit / s for the 100 Mbit / s performance level is not to be advocated. In fact, the evidence supports just the opposite, namely the assumption of an even higher speed requirement in the upstream.