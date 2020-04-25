AT&T CEO Randall Stevenson to be replaced by Step Down and John Stanki

Randall Stephenson’s announcement came days after AT&T announced that it was not satisfied with Q1 results as the company lost more than a million TV subscribers in the last financial quarter.

AT&T CEO Randall Stevenson has announced his resignation on July 1. He will be replaced by John Stanki, the current president and COO of AT&T.

A few months before Stephenson’s announcement on Friday and after AT&T reported disappointing results in its first-quarter earnings report, the conglomerate reported spending on more than a million TV subscribers between AT&T TV Now, DirecTV and U-Verse. Stevenson, who has been CEO of AT&T for 13 years, will remain CEO until January 2021.

Like many entertainment companies, AT&T shares have fallen over the past few months due to financial pressures from the coronavirus pandemic. Although AT&T’s financial problems in the first quarter were due to an infectious disease, the company’s paid TVs lagged far behind. AT&T reported bleeding in the last quarterly earnings reports of pay-TV subscribers; The company lost more than 4 million TV consumers in 2019.

AT&T did not provide a specific plan to address the issue of pay-TV, and often intended to launch its streaming service HBO Max on May 27. Some investors have pressured AT&T to sell DirecTV, analyst Craig Moffet told CNBC on Friday. AT&T’s acquisition of DirecTV was a “disaster.” As for HBO Max, the upcoming platform will cost $ 14.99 per month and will offer its own series in addition to all of HBO’s programs, as well as TNT, TBS and other WarnerMedia networks. He has invested heavily in the AT&T platform by acquiring rights such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory. The rights to the latest series are worth more than $ 1 billion.

The company acquired DirecTV in 2015 and completed a massive Time Warner acquisition in 2018. The Time Warner deal has led to the emergence of several prominent executives on HBO; former CEO Richard Plepler, PR manager Nancy Leather, President Simon Sutton and global distribution chief Bernadette Aulestia all left after buying AT&T.

According to CNBC, AT&T searched for Stevenson for a month to replace him, but could not find an external executor who would satisfy the Elliot Management hedge fund, which criticized AT&T management. The hedge fund has expressed public concern about AT&T’s various acquisitions and is skeptical of Stanki, according to CNBC. Nevertheless, Elliot Management said in a statement on Friday that it supports Stanki’s promotion. Stanki has held various positions at AT&T for 35 years and has worked in all areas of the conglomerate business.

