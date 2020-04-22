Home » LATEST NEWS » AT&T approximately doubles the availability of its very low-band 5G network to 90 new spots
April 22, 2020
AT&T is considerably ramping up the rollout of its 5G network to new marketplaces. The carrier is approximately doubling the availability of its reduced-band 5G network, bringing it to 90 new parts beginning these days.

As a swift refresher, this is AT&T’s very low-band 850MHz spectrum networking technological innovation. It’s not mmWave 5G, which is extremely high-band frequencies, but it is a action up from the so-referred to as 5G E network that AT&T has been pushing in several places.

With today’s growth, the very low-band 5G network is now accessible in over 190 marketplaces, in accordance to the carrier, masking far more than 120 million individuals:

AT&T’s 5G network is now live for individuals in 90 added marketplaces throughout the country and covers extra than 120 million persons. With today’s start, AT&T now delivers accessibility to 5G on its best limitless wi-fi programs for individuals and firms in a total of 190 markets in the US.

The new metropolitan areas include New Orleans, Seattle, Chicago, Tampa, Waco, and a lot of a lot more. Check out out the whole list beneath. And in case you’re asking yourself, AT&T’s mmWave 5G network is out there in 35 cities, but only in selected components of people cities. This is since of the substantial-band radio frequencies that are substantially shorter-range.

AT&T designs to arrive at nationwide coverage of its lower-band 5G by someday this summertime. Apple is envisioned to bring aid for 5G, together with this 850MHz spectrum, to the Iphone lineup afterwards this drop with the launch of the Iphone 12 series.

Alabama

  1. Franklin County

Arkansas

  1. Fayetteville-Springdale
  2. Fort Smith

California

  1. Chico
  2. El Dorado County
  3. Redding
  4. Sacramento
  5. Tehama County
  6. Yuba Metropolis

Colorado

  1. Colorado Springs

Connecticut

  1. New London-Norwich

Florida

  1. Bradenton
  2. Dixie County
  3. Fort Pierce
  4. Hamilton County
  5. Hardee County
  6. Ocala
  7. Pensacola
  8. Sarasota
  9. Tampa

Ga

  1. Dawson County
  2. Marion County

Idaho

  1. Boise Town
  2. Boundary County

Illinois

  1. Chicago
  2. Mason County

Indiana

  1. Elkhart-Goshen
  2. Evansville
  3. Fort Wayne
  4. Gary
  5. South Bend

Kansas

  1. Brown County

Kentucky

  1. Fulton County
  2. Mason County
  3. Meade County
  4. Trimble County

Louisiana

  1. Beauregard Parish
  2. Houma-Thibodaux
  3. Lake Charles
  4. New Orleans
  5. Shreveport

Massachusetts

  1. Springfield

Michigan

  1. Cass County

Minnesota

  1. Duluth
  2. Le Sueur County
  3. St. Cloud

Missouri

  1. Bates County
  2. Callaway County
  3. De Kalb County
  4. Joplin
  5. Saline County
  6. St. Joseph

Montana

  1. Billings
  2. Mineral County

New Hampshire

  1. Portsmouth

New Jersey

  1. Vineland

New York

  1. Yates County

Ohio

  1. Clinton County
  2. Mercer County
  3. Morrow County
  4. Perry County
  5. Steubenville

Oklahoma

  1. Grant County

Oregon

  1. Clatsop County

Pennsylvania

  1. Greene County
  2. Johnstown
  3. Union County
  4. Wayne County
  5. Williamsport

Texas

  1. Abilene
  2. Beaumont
  3. Concho County
  4. Fannin County
  5. Lubbock
  6. Newton County
  7. Sherman-Denison
  8. Waco

Virginia

  1. Frederick County

Washington

  1. Bellingham
  2. Clallam County
  3. Ferry County
  4. Kittitas County
  5. Richland-Kennewick
  6. Seattle
  7. Tacoma
  8. Yakima

West Virginia

  1. Monongalia County
  2. Parkersburg-Marietta
  3. Wheeling

Wisconsin

  1. Madison

