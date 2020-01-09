ATSC 3.0: the following important broadcast standard explained

Loading...

You may not have heard much about it yet, but 2020 will be the year in which ATSC 3.0 begins to reform the TV landscape in the US. It is a huge overhaul for antenna-based TV, also known as OTA (over-the-air) television. If you think the days of paying attention to TV broadcasts are over, you should continue reading.

ATSC 3.0 (which also fits the more catchy name ‘NextGen TV’) may sound like the name of a new Star Wars vehicle, or possibly a standardized test needed to go to grad school. But in fact it is a major upgrade for antenna TV, designed for 4K resolution and even a major sound upgrade for TV broadcasts. The switchover can be just as important as the transition from analogue broadcasts to digital HD – except this time it will be a lot easier. Follow us below to find out everything about ATSC 3.0.

What is ATSC 3.0?

ATSC 3.0 is the latest version of the standards of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, which determines how television signals are precisely transmitted and interpreted. OTA TV signals currently use version 1.0 of the ATSC standards, which were introduced as early as 1996, initiating the switch from analogue to digital TV that was completed in 2009 in the US. Unlike the current standard, ATSC 3.0 uses both over-the-air signals and your broadband at home to provide an experience closer to cable or satellite.

If you are wondering what happened to ATSC 2.0, it was actually outdated before it had the chance to launch. All the changes that were added in ATSC 2.0 are integrated in ATSC 3.0, which is now so close that ATSC 2.0 was essentially skipped.

What are the advantages?

The first major advantage is the image quality. While the current ATSC 1.0 standard comes out at 1080p – and even that is rare with OTA TV – the new standard makes 4K UHD broadcast possible. That is not all. Other image quality upgrades, including high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG) and high frame rate (HFR) are all part of the new feature. The standard later also makes possible extensions, which could make additional benefits for image quality possible, including an 8K resolution.

ATSC 3.0 also offers benefits for reception, which means that you must be able to receive more channels of higher quality without the need for a large antenna. Audio quality has also been improved using Dolby AC-4 instead of AC-3, supporting broadcasts of up to 7.1.4-channel audio to support object-based audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. AC-3 is limited to only 5.1 channel surround.

In addition to the image and audio improvements, ATSC 3.0 also makes it possible to view broadcast video on mobile devices such as telephones and tablets, as well as in cars. Advanced emergency warnings are also part of the standard, including better geographic targeting, which means that it is possible to send evacuation routes to areas that need that information.

What are the disadvantages?

ATSC 3.0 is not backwards compatible with ATSC 1.0, which means that if your TV does not have an ATSC 3.0 tuner, you need an external converter to use these signals. Fortunately, due to the way the newer standard works, you only need one converter, regardless of the number of devices you’re viewing, which means it’s not as difficult as switching from analogue to digital.

Another possible drawback, depending on how you look at it, is that the same geo-targeting that allows advanced emergency notifications can also be used for targeted ads. This means that the advertisements you see on TV will become more like what you see online. If this doesn’t bother you on the internet, it shouldn’t bother you on your TV, but it’s something to be aware of.

How does it work?

As mentioned above, ATSC 3.0 combines OTA broadcast signals with your internet at home. At the basic level, actual programs such as shows and films are broadcast and received over the air, while commercials are offered via the internet. Three different video formats are supported: Legacy HD, which supports resolutions up to 720 × 480; Interlaced HD, which supports signals up to 1080i; and Progressive Video, which supports resolutions from 1080p to 4K UHD.

An ATSC 3.0 tuner has two connections: one on your antenna and another – via Wi-Fi or Ethernet – on your Wi-Fi router. The advantage of this is that you only need one antenna at home, because other set-top boxes, smart TVs and mobile devices receive the TV signals at home via Wi-Fi. This is somewhat comparable to the way in which master DVR and satellite boxes are used by cable and satellite companies, but without special equipment.

Do I need a new TV?

The short answer is no. As explained above, if your TV does not support ATSC 3.0, you can make ends meet with an external converter box. That is if you want to receive ATSC 3.0 signals at all. This time it’s your choice. At CES 2020, Madeleine Noland, chairman of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, announced that 20 models of external ATSC 3.0 tuners will be available in 2020.

Rich Shibley / digital trends

The switch from analog NTSC video to digital ATSC video was a mandatory one, with a plan for a complete switchover and a deadline for that switchover from very early. When the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved ATSC 3.0, it did so in a way that allowed broadcasters to broadcast in the new format on a voluntary basis. This is not a mandatory switch. In fact, stations that voluntarily broadcast in ATSC 3.0 must continue to offer ATSC 1.0 signals for at least five years after the switch.

That said, newer TVs with ATSC 3.0 tuners will be able to enjoy all the benefits of the new standards as standard. If your current TV does not support 4K or HDR, you must upgrade to view that programming. Then there is the question of the future. As mentioned earlier, unlike ATSC 1.0, the new version allows extensions, which may ultimately mean that you may need to upgrade to an 8K TV to take advantage of all that the standard has to offer.

At CES 2020, various TV makers, including LG, Sony and Samsung, have announced ATSC 3.0 compatible TVs for the US market. LG, a co-developer of ATSC 3.0, will sell six compatible models, including the 55, 65 and 77-inch GX Gallery Series 4K Ultra HD models, the 65-inch WX Wallpaper 4K model and 77- and 88 -inch class ZX Real 8K models.

When can we expect ATSC 3.0?

Various television stations have been performing ATSC 3.0 test broadcasts since 2014, but this was before the standard was even fully completed. In October 2018, major station groups, including Fox, NBC, Tegna and Nexstar Media Group, announced their support for a 2020 roll-out of ATSC 3.0 at an event titled “Monetizing the Future.”

By the end of 2020, we can expect that up to 40 markets throughout the country will receive ATSC 3.0 broadcast stations, according to industry TV technology. These include Fox television stations, NBCUniversal Owned television stations, Univision, SpectrumCo (whose members are Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group), and others.

Is someone already broadcasting in ATSC 3.0?

In the US, test markets have begun to roll out the final version of the standard. In November 2017, the National Association of Broadcasters received a license to operate a “living laboratory” in Cleveland, which broadcasts ATSC 3.0 at full power. Similarly, seven broadcasters are preparing to launch a “model market” in Phoenix. More recently, a single station began broadcasting the Chicago standard and another four-tower installation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of ​​Texas began broadcasting in March 2019.

Outside the US, the standard is already being adopted. The three major local broadcasters in South Korea – MBC, KBS and SBS – started broadcasting ATSC 3.0 in May 2017. The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea were broadcast according to the new standard.

So when can I use it?

Now that the first NextGen TV broadcasts have started and a limited roll-out is planned for 2020, and ATSC 3.0-compatible TVs and tuners are starting to trickle into the market, the first users can watch ATSC 3.0 signals this year. It can take much longer for the rest of us.

Regarding a complete switchover, that will take a long time if and when it even happens. Since this is not a mandatory switch, broadcasters can continue to use ATSC 1.0 for as long as they want. Even per station, with the mandatory five-year period that stations must offer ATSC 1.0 signals, a station that began broadcasting the new standard in 2018 could not drop ATSC 1.0 until 2023.

Of course there is always the possibility that something else comes along and replaces ATSC 3.0 before it takes root. This happened previously as described above with ATSC 2.0, which was replaced by ATSC 3.0 before it even had the chance to be completed.

Your first ATSC 3.0 compatible device may not be a TV. Depending on how recently you purchased your last TV, your next phone may be the first device to view broadcasts in the new standard: ONE Media 3.0, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group – large supporters of the ATSC 3.0 standard – introduced new mobile phone receiver chips in January 2019, which it wants to offer to smartphone manufacturers on a subsidized basis.

Of course, watching free OTA TV on your phone would require the cooperation of companies such as Apple, who have shown no interest in integrating ATSC 3.0 chips into their devices. Given its investment in its own paid streaming platform, Apple TV +, it does not have many incentives to offer customers a free, high-quality broadcast option.

Assuming it does take over, the approval of ATSC 3.0 is likely to be slow. If you stand the chance, you don’t have to wait too long, but if you are frightened by the idea, it is something that you can safely ignore for at least a few more years.

