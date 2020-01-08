ATP Cup Tennis 2020: Australia's No. 2 Nick Kyrgios' best behavior is the key to a successful start

Loading...

It was a little strange to see a match with Kyrgios in which his opponent was playing, and after the match, Australian No. 2 said that the 16-week ban imposed by ATP and a $ 25,000 fine hanging over his head ($ 35,800) would have helped his appearance on the pitch.

Loading

Hewitt said the change in behavior would help with the emotional ups and downs that come with a standard Kyrgios match.

“I don’t know if it helps his tennis, but it could certainly help the roller coaster he has in a match sometimes,” said Hewitt.

“He was great when we met in Brisbane. Before the event started, he was in a positive mood.”

Former number 1 in the world said Kyrgios may not reap the rewards immediately, but his game would almost certainly improve over the next 12 months if his behavior remains at the same level.

“I think there is a line for him and sometimes he crosses it. He knows that,” said Hewitt.

Kyrgios will be the first Australian in the Ken Rosewall Arena on Thursday

“Surely I think (good behavior) can help him develop. Whether it helps him immediately? Maybe in six, twelve months, that’s another matter.

“So far, as you said, he hasn’t been wrong. He also gave me great support on the bench. He lit the boys and provided entertainment for everyone else. It was a lot of fun.”

Kyrgios will be the first Australian in the Ken Rosewall Arena on Thursday.

Kyrgios has behaved best this summer so far.Credit: Getty

He meets the British Cam Norrie, who was inconsistent in his three games at the ATP Cup.

If Kyrgios is in top form, he should prove too good for Norrie, who was born in South Africa.

That will be left to Alex de Minaur, who does business with Dan Evans, who was one of the tournament’s form players.

Loading

Australian No. 1 had an extra day off after resting for Australia’s 3-0 win over Greece.

“I couldn’t be happier with our positioning, to be honest,” said Hewitt.

“Alex, he had a massive preseason. He trained the house, he worked extremely hard and then the first two games really showed that.

“For him it was a precautionary measure (to miss the match against Greece) to be at the Australian Open especially after the last years.

“He played so many matches in the first two weeks and then he was really flat at the Australian Open.

“It’s also about managing your workload a bit.”

Hewitt admitted that with Kyrgios as the second player, he wasn’t pushed down when he found out whether Australia could cover the distance in the first ATP Cup.

“Every number one is incredibly strong in the competition,” said Hewitt.

“Number two is a bit different from team to team. I’m pretty happy to have Nick as number 2 and when John (Millman) got promoted I also have complete confidence in him.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading