ATP Cup takes flight as Romanian anthem plays for Moldova

Moldova's best player, Radu Albot, 46th, said that while it didn't affect his game, his team knew immediately that it was not the right anthem.

"It was the anthem of Romania, for me immediately I knew it because I speak Romania, it is my first language, I learned this hymn to school, "he said.

The ATP Cup was forced to apologize to Moldovan players after playing the wrong anthem. Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

In 2017, Germany exploded when a forbidden verse from their national anthem from World War II was sung at the opening ceremony of the Fed Cup quarter-final against the States -United.

"I thought it was the epitome of ignorance. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, '' said German Andrea Petkovic at the time.

After the blunder, Moldova's world No. 818, Alexander Cozbinov, attempted to restore some national pride on the pitch, with his very first televised match proving both a marathon and a bite of nails.

Belgian opponent and world No. 157 Steve Darcis made an enemy of the crowd from the start, exploding in an official match over the actions of a ballgirl in the first set . The official asked Darcis, 35, to wait until the ballgirl has finished moving before serving.

"If he's ready and I'm ready, what's the problem?" He said.

Cozbinov made an epic comeback after the disappointment of losing the first set, forcing a tiebreaker in the second before an injury to his left hip hampered his performance. Managing to overcome his pain and after eliminating the set-decider, the 24-year-old pushed the match into a third set and a third hour.

But there was to be no fairy tale, Darcis finally finishing the job after three hours and ten minutes, seeing Cozbinov 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5.

The second match of the day was a confrontation between the world number 11 Belgian David Goffin and the best player of Moldova, Radu Albot, 46th. The high-ranking Moldovan won his team’s ticket to Australia after becoming the first player from his country to win a single ATP title by winning the Delray Beach Open last year.

However, Goffin easily won for Belgium, winning 6-4, 6-1 and giving Belgium an unbeatable 2-0 advantage over Moldova. Goffin then said that Cozbinov "" proved that he was better than his ranking "" in the first game of the day.

"The way I played, I am very happy," said Goffin. "I've had tough days in the past with the heat in Australia, so it was okay." "

Despite the new $ 50.5 million roof added to the Ken Rosewall Arena, players – and the crowd – still felt the rising heat of the Australian summer with temperatures reaching 30 degrees at Sydney Olympic Park.

After the singles matches, the Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen and the Moldovans Albot and Cozbinov then played a double death match, which Belgium also won. Full tie lasts eight hours and 45 minutes, which creates delays for the second tie of the day.

Other delays were caused by a power outage which resulted in a 15 minute break during the double tiebreaker.

with AAP

Sarah is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.

