ATP Cup should allow Grigor Dimitrov to resume tennis after setback due to injury

The 28-year-old dropped to # 78 at the start of the 2019 US Open before winning his first victory in September in eight games with Roger Federer. Dimitrov is now back at number 20.

In addition to playing, Dimitrov will be captain of the Bulgarian team in the first ATP Cup.

"It is difficult, there is no doubt about it," he said when he took office. "It has always been my dream to see a little bit of the other side – being a coach is never easy."

Dimitrov admitted he was not sure if he was a "good coach".

"I can only share my experiences and thoughts with the guys," he said. "That's why it's called a team, because we can chat and find a way to tackle everything everyday, which is great."

The Bulgarian team seems relatively insensitive to the heat and smoke which should cloud the start of the competition.

"We are aware of this, but I think everything is under control," said Dimitrov of the smoke from the bush fires. "We have seen the news a bit, we are getting the right information and suggestions from the doctors and everyone and everything seems to be going well for us.

"Obviously, that concerned us, but we are all ready to play. Hopefully, everything is getting better."

The ATP Cup begins Friday and includes 24 nations divided into six groups in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane in a round robin-style competition. Bulgaria will face Great Britain on the first day of competition in a singles tournament.