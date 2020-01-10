Loading...

Bernardes asked Canadian captain Adriano Fuorivia to calm Shapovalov.

“If anyone said anything to him, tell him to tell me, we’ll take the person out of the crowd,” Bernardes said to Fuorivia. “If he looks at the crowd the way he did before and says ‘f — you’, I give them a code (violation) for unsporting behavior. Tell him not to go with them (the crowd). “

In the middle of the second sentence, Denis Shapovalov received a code violation for allegedly shouting “f — you” at the crowd and complained to court officials that they “made noise during the point”. Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

But when Djokovic forced the third sentence, the crowd grew louder and Bernardes had to intervene.

“This is a tennis game. The most important thing for all of us is respect, ”he told the crowd. “If you don’t want to watch tennis, go home. Don’t bother those who are here to watch tennis.”

The stressful game also got better for world number 2, which received a code violation for an audible curse in the third set.

After 4: 6, 6: 1, 7: 6 (4), the draw and Serbia’s entry into the semi-finals, Djokovic felt like he was at home in front of the patriotic crowd, but Shapovalov was “rightly” annoyed.

Serbia will face Russia in the semi-finals. The finale will take place on Sunday. Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

“The game was so close that it could have been a little different,” said Djokovic. “The audience definitely played a big role today.”

Despite the dramas on the pitch, Shapovalov said after the game that the audience was “so respectful”.

“Great amount,” he said. “The game was really good. I think I played at a really high level … a little bit of bad luck. He went into the tie break early, and that’s just tennis.”

Shapovalov attributed his loss to “too many casual” mistakes.

“He played better,” he said. “I’ll see what I can work on and improve before the Australian Open takes place.”

Djokovic’s exciting victory followed a duel between Serbia’s world number 34, Dusan Lajovics and Canada’s world number 21, Felix Auger-Aliassime. Lajovic effortlessly won 6-4, 6-2.

Serbia will face Russia in Sunday’s final. In the second half, Australia will face the winner of Friday’s second game between Belgium and Spain.

