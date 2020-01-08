ATP Cup 2020 | Novak Djokovic secures WTA Team event as 'Super Cup' brew talks

Loading...

Djokovic, president of the ATP Players Council, said he believed the events could work together.

“Why not? I think this type of format would bring benefits and positive results for the WTA tour. So that’s just my opinion. Of course I don’t know what the numbers are and how that will affect their schedule,” said Djokovic.

“However, given that we also played the ATP Cup in Australia, it makes sense for them to play the WTA tour here in Brisbane and Auckland, so most of the top players are in Australia.” yes, I think it would make sense. “

But, and there is always a “but” when it comes to planning new events for the two world tours, Djokovic said there are still talks between the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup event in Madrid.

They could merge to create a Super Cup team that would be very attractive to potential host countries, not just Australia.

“There have been a lot of discussions between the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup, maybe merging in the future. We will have some discussions in the Council about it and see what the feedback from players from the first ATP Cup year is, ”said Djokovic.

“Davis Cup has produced some good things, but also some negative comments. What is special about Davis Cup and the discontent of the players is that you can no longer play at home. In my opinion, it should be.” some group stage like the ATP Cup has in several different locations.

“But I would prefer to be honest about a competition rather than Davis Cup, ATP Cup I think it is -. Especially 6 weeks apart – it is really exhausting for the players.

“We have an eleven month season – it’s fantastic, there are many options – but at the same time I think it can be balanced, should be balanced, is a little bit better; maybe slams are not that close or so far apart.

“It’s not like we can decide everything in ATP. It’s ITF, ATP, Grand Slams are independent entities, all of these different things, you have to sit at the table and try to do things that are not the easiest thing. “

Djokovic had raised concerns about air quality at the Australian Open due to the bushfires, but felt that Tennis Australia had taken the matter seriously and was satisfied with his plans to affect Melbourne in a few weeks.

In other ATP Cup results, Spain beat Japan in Perth, with Rafael Nadal overcoming Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (4), 6-4, while Austria suffered a loss to Poland in Sydney, which came as a surprise defeat to World No.4 Dominic Thiem Contained, beaten by Hubert Hurkacz (37) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

