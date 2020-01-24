ATO raids mean hundreds of Australians are involved in money laundering worldwide

Hundreds of Australian tax evaders who use a dubious bank in Central America could face civil or criminal prosecution after a global investigation into money laundering and tax evasion.

Tax authorities from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands targeted a multinational financial institution that is said to use a sophisticated system to disguise and anonymously transfer assets to launder crime proceeds.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is currently potentially investigating hundreds of Australian clients of the institution to be named, who are suspected of having unreported income from the system.

ATO Deputy Commissioner Brett Martin told the ABC program “AM” on Friday that investigations in the past 24 hours had shown evidence for individuals and not for companies or multinational companies.

“We are concerned that hundreds of Australians could have participated in these arrangements and we have enough information to continue with a small number of them at the moment,” said Martin.

“We are focused on examining the enablers of these agreements, which focus on the Central American financial institution in relation to suspected tax evasion and money laundering.”

In a coordinated action, the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5) used search warrants, subpoenas, and interviews to obtain “important information” that could lead to criminal, civil, or regulatory action.

The ATO also works with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), which helps investigators with clues that could reveal more of the facility’s customers.

Mr. Martin, who is the deputy head of the J5 in Australia, would not name the financial institution and refused to disclose its location in Central America.

“We are keeping the line at this point,” said Martin.

“However, we expect civil, criminal and regulatory action to be taken on this matter in a variety of jurisdictions.”

Global collaboration

In recent years, global tax authorities have targeted institutions such as banks and law firms in Central America after criminal activity in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers.

Mr. Martin said there was no connection, but he warned Australian tax evaders that the coordinated action would put them under closer scrutiny than ever before.

“We have learned from these cases, Panama and Paradise. So if people are thinking of avoiding taxes through offshore structures or offshore financial institutions, it would be better to think about it again.”

The J5 consortium was launched in 2018 due to growing concerns that tax avoidance, cybercrime and cryptocurrency regulations are increasing as criminals take advantage of gaps between national tax laws.

The J5’s international investigation was triggered by information from the Netherlands that uncovered “professional enablers” who favor offshore tax crime.

-ABC