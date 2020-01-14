Atlus has released a new feature film for the upcoming Persona 5 Person Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is the latest Persona game to be released, and it is currently only planned for Japan. However, Persona 5 Royal made it to the west, so anything is possible. Still, Scramble’s opening film is epic. It is based on the original title Persona 5 and brings a new flair to the already stylish game!

Check out the epic Persona 5 Scramble opening film below:

In similar news, the highly anticipated title – Persona 5: Royale – will be officially released on March 31, 2020 for PS4 consoles. The critically acclaimed title will be revised thanks to the new Royal Edition, which will be filled with a new character, new locations, suits, stories and much more.

The royal edition of Persona 5 was released in Japan in September, but western users have finally got an official release date. You can find the full article here!

Persona 5 Royal will be released on March 31, 2020 for PS4 consoles in the west. Are you looking forward to the new Royal Edition? Or are you waiting to get your hands on Scramble when it’s released in the West? Let us know in the comments below!

