Atlus examines possible games to be ported to Nintendo Switch; Contains Persona 5, Catherine: full body and more

The Nintendo Switch is the device that many players want to use to see some of Atlus’s highly acclaimed titles such as Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei, and more. Thanks to a new poll, hope has now been released into the gaming community!

Atlus conducted an annual survey asking players what they want to see for the future of the company. There were a number of questions, but the most notable were the last ones – which titles would you like to port to the Nintendo Switch?

The list of games included titles from Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, as well as other titles such as Catherine: Full Body, Odin Sphere, and more. All of these titles would be a welcome addition to the growing library for the Nintendo Switch, and now that the poll is complete, Atlus may take our answers seriously and transfer some of these titles to the Switch! (Give us Persona 5 for the switch !!!)

Check out the recommended games asked in the survey below:

“Revelations: Persona” “Persona 2: Innocent Sin / Eternal Punishment” “Persona 3”, “Persona 3 FES” and “Persona 3 Portable” “Persona 4” and “Persona 4 Golden” “Persona 5” and “Persona 5 Royal” “Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne” “Shin Megami Tensei IV” “Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse” “Digital Devil Saga: Avatar Tuner” series “Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers” “Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha” series “Etrian Odyssey” series “13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim” “Persona Q” “Catherine: full body” “Odin Sphere Leifthrasir” “Dragon Crown Pro”

In similar news, Atlus has released a new movie for the upcoming Persona 5 Person Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is the latest Persona game to be released and is currently only planned for Japan. However, Persona 5 Royal made it to the west, so anything is possible.

Still, Scramble’s opening film is epic. It is based on the original title Persona 5 and gives the already stylish game a new flair! Learn more about Persona 5: Scramble here! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is expected to be released on February 20 in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

What Atlus games do you want to see on the Nintendo Switch? Persona 5? Persona 4? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Atlas on Dualshockers