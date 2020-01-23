Atlassian exceeds Q2 expectations with strong growth in subscription income

Atlassian reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, supported by strong growth in subscription income.

The collaboration and productivity software company reported a net income of $ 124 million, or 51 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings amounted to 49 cents per share with revenue of $ 408.7 million, an increase of 37% over a year ago.

Wall Street expected the company to report earnings of 27 cents per share on sales of $ 388.9 million.

Subscription income from Atlassian increased to $ 228.6 million, an increase of $ 152.5 million the year before. The company reported a free cash flow of $ 218 million. Elsewhere, Atlassian said the number of customers on a net basis grew by 5,003 for the quarter. It ended Q2 with a total number of customers based on an active subscription or maintenance agreement of 159,787.

“Subscription income increased by 50% on an annual basis, underlining the progress we continue to make in our cloud-first strategy,” said Scott Farquhar, co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian. “This is just a small step on our long-term journey to a sustainable company.”

In terms of guidance, Atlassian expects third-quarter revenue from $ 395 million to $ 399 million, with earnings per share of 20 cents. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $ 397.1 million in the second quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2020, the company expects sales of $ 1.59 billion to $ 1.60 billion with earnings of $ 1.03 to $ 1.09 per share. For the year, analysts expect earnings of $ 1.01 per share on sales of $ 1.57 billion. Shares of Atlassian increased by more than 11% after hours.