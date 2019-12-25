Atlanta Hawks Holiday Wishlist: Something to build on

Loading...

The 2019-20 season is not going according to plan for the Atlanta Hawks. Only really enthusiastic fans had envisioned a playoff run for the Hawks, but in the same breath there were expectations of a step forward that just didn't happen. Atlanta entered the Christmas break and lost eight games. The Hawks have lost 19 of their last 21 games since November. This is not a positive starting place for any team, but on the positive side, the Hawks have more young and exciting talent than a typical bottom feeder.

In this issue of our Holiday Wishlist series, we'll break down what the Hawks hope to find during the Christmas season, including problems with the current roster and what could happen in the future.

# 1: A healthy and available rotation to evaluate

His presence would not have cured every illness for the Hawks, but John Collins' suspension came at a brutal time. Atlanta was faced with one of the most difficult opening plans of any team, and after Collins missed 25 games, the Hawks were oarless. They just didn't have the talent to replace his athleticism and production because the Hawks failed completely in his absence.

During the Collins break, the Hawks were without Kevin Huerter for an extended period. That left Trae Young and Company without two key pieces, and the results were brutal. The schedule is fairly forgiving as the season progresses, but above all, Atlanta needs to find out what Young, Collins, Huerter, De & # 39; Andre Hunter, and Cam Reddish have to offer as the team looks to the future.

# 2: Shoot and Shoot More

It seems strange to talk about team shooting with Young and Huerter, but the Hawks just don't get enough of it. Atlanta is in last place in the NBA in three-point shooting, converting only 31.8 percent of its long-range attempts, and that's even wilder as Young hits 36.6 percent from a distance. The return of Huerter and Collins will help, but the Hawks have lost a lot of shooting skills because Taurean Prince (through trade) and Dewayne Dedmon (through free agency) failed in the off-season.

Ultimately, De’Andre Hunter will likely deliver more than 33.6 percent of his three, and Cam Reddish will have to shoot almost better than 26.8 percent from a distance. Still, the Hawks are a short film or two, causing Lloyd Pierce, Vince Carter, and Allen Crabbe to give real minutes, none of which offer anything other than ground clearance.

# 3: A start center

Dedmon was effective for the Hawks during his two-year stint, becoming a dynamic shooter, and providing Atlanta with an average league defense in the middle. Last season, Atlanta's center was fine with Dedmon and Alex Len, but after a slow start for Len, the Hawks Damian Jones and Bruno Fernando gave more minutes.

The results were mixed (to put it nicely), only Len really gave the Hawks in the middle an average performance in the league. In truth, it is clear that Len is not an ideal starting center, but since it is clearly the best option, Atlanta doesn't set the world on fire exactly. Jones has a pedigree for the first round and Fernando was a rookie with a good reputation, but the Hawks just don't have enough in the center at the moment. You'll be connected to the activities of Steven Adams, Andre Drummond, and others in the off-season, but Travis Schlenk just needs to find a better center to align with his other core pieces.

