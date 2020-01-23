Atkins: the Blue Jays farm system keeps trading options open for front office

The Toronto Blue Jays have been busy during the long winter of baseball, a time for teams to meet needs and sell hope.

After a season of 67 wins – their lowest total in 15 years – the Blue Jays pitchers struck and pulled no less than 22 withheld salaries from their ledger. With a renewed rotation and a young corps of position players, there is hope within the team that important steps will be taken in 2020.

“It takes time for us to get to a point where fans can see,” OK, this is turning, “said Ross Atkins CEO, Toronto, in an appearance on Tim and Sid on Wednesday. “You can start to see the buds popping out of the ground.”

Some of the buttons have yet to come up, immersed in a farm system that has been strengthened by the rebuilding. And if the Blue Jays have movements on the horizon, that farm system could play an important role.

Atkins noted that additional activity in the free agency is “not likely” and that the likely route to a deal “that moves the needle in a significant way” is an exchange.

With names like Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor and Nolan Arenado that generate ongoing trade talks, a well-filled prospect pool would be vital.

“We didn’t trade prospects,” Atkins said. “So having the ability to do that – still a very good system to act on – that’s what really moves the needle. Taking a step would not exhaust our system in a way that is harmful. ”

In August, MLB.com ranked the potential pool number 10 of the Blue Jays in the competition. Bo Bichette has since graduated from that group at the majors, but all other notable prospects remain – including right-handed Nate Pearson and his 104-m.p.h. potential.

On Wednesday, Toronto had three prospects named for the Top 100 of Baseball America: Pearson (no. 7), shortstop Jordan Groshans (no. 29) and pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (no. 61).

Pearson is ready to appear as early as 2020, while others (Groshans, Woods Richardson and 2019 first-rounder Alek Manoah) have been away for a few years.

Toronto certainly believes it has options with its stable of young people. The word Atkins used a handful of times was “flexibility.”

That flexibility also exists in the team’s finances, where despite some off-season additions (headlined by a $ 80 million four-year deal for pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu) the Blue Jays project still has the 11th cheapest payroll in baseball, per Spotrac.

Could a collection of prospects and some wage freedom be enough to tempt the front office to strengthen its outfield with Betts? Or take the heat from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by adding Arenado at third base? Or secure one of the best short stops in the competition in Lindor?

Atkins, not surprisingly, was by no means definitive in answering those questions. But with the position that the Blue Jays are in, there are plenty of opportunities.

“That feeling of:” Is there a way to add one of those players to our team? “We have to think that way,” Atkins said. “And we never stop. And we have the ability to do it. “