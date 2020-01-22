Published: 1/21/2020 9:47:34 PM

Flora in Winter, a four-day arts and creativity festival at the Worcester Art Museum, starts on Thursday January 23 and lasts until Sunday January 26.

An evening celebration, “Floral Euphoria”, is Friday evening, January 24th.

Flora in Winter shows floral arrangements inspired by art from the Worcester Art Museum’s encyclopedic collection. In the 18th year, visitors discover the galleries and encounter beautiful and impressive floral designs by some of the region’s most talented floral artists.

“Experiencing something alive and beautiful in the dark is what art is really about,” said Marnie Weir, director of education and experience in the museum, in a prepared statement. “It is a tradition that is very important to us here and that creates opportunities for joy and discovery.” For Weir, flora in winter is a divergence, a “fun and fascinating way of bringing people together through art experience”.

This year’s Epic Bloom theme is influenced by the current exhibition “Photo Revolution: Andy Warhol to Cindy Sherman”.

The related programs include special tours, flower pattern shows, musical performances, family crafts and fascinating “landscape landscapes” inspired by “Photo Revolution”.

Sally Jablonski, a state-recognized flower designer and veteran of Flora in Winter, has been interpreting art in the museum since 1987. “I love the show,” she said in a prepared statement. “It is my absolute favorite event at WAM and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Other programs include a workshop with felt flowers, a two-hour workshop on leaf manipulation, demonstrations of flower patterns, a lecture on the art and technology of flower patterns, flower power art carts with face painting and flower making, as well as a demonstration for the production of flower centerpieces for entertainment, performances by the post office Road Chorus a cappella and the chamber ensemble Seele Musicale, a lecture on flora and art in the Age of Aquarius and an installation of unique table landscapes inspired by “Photo Revolution”.

In addition, “Sculpted Flora”, a joint exhibition with multimedia, flora-inspired sculptures by local artists, will be shown in the entire Flora in winter in the Higgins Education Wing.

This year’s Flora in Winter chairs are Kathy Michie, Sarah Ribeiro and Kim Cutler. Her team oversees the event and takes care of the flora during the four days of the tours and celebrations.

Flora in Winter is supported in part by the Bernard G. and Louise B. Palitz Fund and the Spear Fund for Public Programs. Flora is sponsored by UniBank.

Admission is free for members, $ 25 for non-members, $ 8 for teens ages 4 to 17, $ 12 for institutional members, $ 12 for business partners and EBT participants. Some related programs incur additional costs.

Interested parties can buy tickets at flora2020.eventbrite.com or register for related programs.

Flora Euphoria, the show’s elegant evening event, will take place on Friday, January 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Music, starters, a bar and the opportunity to see the floral creations are part of the event. Membership fees are $ 25, non-members are $ 40, and teens are $ 4-17 $ 10. Salisbury members can participate for free. Valet parking is available. Tickets are available at flora2020.eventbrite.com.

You can find more information at www.worcesterart.org/events/flora-in-winter/.