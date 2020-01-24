Athol Daily News - Woods starts the new year at 69 at Torrey North

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods had its lowest opening round of the year since 2011. It wasn’t enough to top the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, but it was good for him.

When Woods posted his 82nd win on his last PGA tour in Japan three months ago, he overcame par 5 on the easier north course in Torrey Pines and ended the mistake for a three-under-69-year-old.

Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley had the low opening round scores, which was not the same thing as sharing the lead. Cappelen had eight birdies for a 66 on the South Course, which was about three strokes harder than the north where Bradley shot his 66.

Rory McIlroy, who played in the group before Woods, was among the 67-year-olds. Jon Rahm, who played alongside Woods, was in the large group at 68.

Woods has broken no 70 in his first round of the year since a 69 near Torrey in 2011. His health, play, and even swing are now in much better shape. His game wasn’t that far away.

“It was nice to keep the lap going a bit,” said Woods. “Overall, very pleased to be shooting something in the 60s today.”

It took a little while to get started. He gave himself a bad shot on the par 5 tenth to the right of the green to start his round and couldn’t do a birdie. His flop shot from 50 meters away from the green of the next hole came close and into a bunker that led to a bogey. He was even on par with a course where lower scores are expected.

Still, there was little drama. The best view was of the calm Pacific waters on a beautiful day. The largest roar, as usual, belonged to the Navy jets mentioned above.

Woods kept it simple, with a brisk wedge at close range on his 10th hole, a two-putt birdie of 18 feet on the par 5 fifth, and a slight up and down for birdie on the last hole.

“I probably could, maybe I could have got one or two more out of my round today,” said Woods. “But overall I felt like a good start, especially in the south course. I don’t know what the boys did on the South Course in relation to the North, but I felt that the golf course is definitely accessible today. “

Bubba Watson had a 67 in the south while three other players broke a 70 in the south, where the US Open took place in 2008 and the US Open next year.

Woods has won this event seven times, without his 2008 US Open title or Junior World when he was a teenager. This week the chance is at stake of the PGA Tour career victory record at number 83 on the first course where his father took him to a PGA Tour event.

Rahm, who had married in Spain before Christmas and had another wedding for the American family and friends of his bride in San Diego next month, was four to eight holes old until he stalled.

It included Collin Morikawa, who wasn’t even born when Woods made his pro debut. The 22-year-old Morikawa shot 70.

“I had to tell myself that after this first hole I should only focus on golfing because I could only focus on tigers and watch him all day and realized that I had forgotten how to play golf,” said Morikawa , “And that’s why I’m here to win.” It’s really cool to finally play with him and play a round with him because the crowds are different.

“There’s just nothing like it. You can’t describe it.”

McIlroy, who has never won at his first event of the year, can return to number 1 in the world for the first time in more than four years. He also handled the par 5s by making birdies on all and adding three birdies.

McIlroy has a new driver in the game who didn’t feel right for him during the pro-am. He spent Wednesday afternoon making some adjustments and seemed on the right track.

“It’s funny that you go through this testing process with new equipment at the beginning of the year. There are things that seem to be really good on the track, but if you’ve actually played a few rounds in competition with them and are trying to hit certain shots achieve, things seem somehow, “said McIlroy.” We seemed to have fixed it. “

Cappelen, a beginner from Denmark, did his own thing away from the crowd and narrowly avoided the fog that came up in the late afternoon, and he did it well.

“I never really took myself to a terrible place I couldn’t keep up with,” he said.