Loading...

Published: 12/23/2019 21:27:38

UConn is back in a familiar place – # 1 in the Associated Press' s women's basketball survey.

The Huskies rose to the top of the ballot on Monday after No. 1 Stanford lost Sunday to Texas. UConn has spent more time at No. 1 than any other team in the history of the sport. It was the 243rd week that ranked first.

UConn received 19 first place votes from the national media panel. Oregon finished second, Oregon State, South Carolina and Stanford completing the first five teams. The Ducks got five votes in first place, Oregon State four and South Carolina one.

The Huskies (10-0) are coming out of an Oklahoma rout and are not playing until January 2. Even with the huge win, UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey, substitute while Hall of Fame Geno Auriemma is recovering from surgery last week to relieve symptoms of diverticulitis, said She wasn't sure if the Huskies were the best team in the country.

"I don't know if we are the No. 1 team in the country," said Dailey. "I haven't seen enough people. But I know our team when we are number 1. This team is not there yet. We're not really worried about number 1 now. What we want to do is give us the best chance of being in position in March. "

It could be the most unlikely of the UConn teams to reach No. 1 so soon. The Huskies have graduated stars Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson. The team is not very deep, playing six or seven players in each game. Still, it looks like they are improving.

"I think we played as close to a good 40 minutes as we did all year," said Dailey. "Today, there was no lull, it was a big step for this team."

While UConn has yet to play many classified teams, the Huskies have a difficult month after the New Year. They will face No. 6 Baylor, No. 2 Oregon, No. 22 Tennessee and South Carolina.

Miami and Texas returned to the Top 25 at 24 and 25, while South Dakota and the state of Michigan collapsed. The Longhorns only became the seventh unranked team to eliminate the No. 1 team in the country.

Oregon has its best all-time ranking at # 3, and 11-0 is the best start in school history.

The Zags become the 6th rank of men

Gonzaga is the latest number 1 in the Associated Press’s 25 best male basketball players who had no stability on the front row.

The Bulldogs have climbed a spot to take over from Kansas, which only lasted a week at No. 1 before losing now. 10 Villanova. At the time, it was the first time that the AP poll had five different 1 numbers before New Years.

And now it's six, the Zags (13-1) having obtained 54 of the 65 first place votes to outrun Ohio State in a year without a dominant team.

Gonzaga lost only 11 to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis Bahamas Championship game on November 29. home win against North Carolina.

"I don't think they should be polling this year before March," said Gonzaga coach Mark Few after Saturday's win over East Washington. "I'm serious, I mean, it's just a futile effort at this point."

This is the eighth season with as many as six different teams reaching number 1, although this has happened three times in the past five years. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83 when names like Michael Jordan and Ralph Sampson were still in the college ranks.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville were the first four teams to reach number 1. Throwing in Kansas, and none have won more than twice before losing.

The Zags won't trip this week, at least; they won't be playing until they welcome Detroit Mercy Monday night after another poll is released.