WENDELL – Should Massachusetts State Forests be Banned from Commercial Logging?

The Wendell Selectboard says no, but many residents say yes.

The board’s decision to send a letter to lawmakers who opposed House Bill 897 caused a stir among residents who supported the law and defended residents who claimed that the selectboard was rightly opposed to it. At the Wednesday meeting, neighbors came to the selectboard to discuss their respective positions.

“I was incredibly saddened by this letter,” resident Sally Stuffin told the selectboard. “I don’t understand how the Wendell Selectboard wrote this letter when they said they spoke to Wendell residents. You didn’t speak to me.”

The proposed bill, H.897, is called “A Law to Protect Forests” and identifies all of the approximately 610,000 hectares of forest land as “parks and reserves” that prohibit logging.

The bill does not apply to MassWildlife areas managed by the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, but to areas managed by the Department of Nature Conservation and Recreation such as the Wendell State Forest. It enables deforestation, erosion, fire and wildlife habitat deforestation, but explicitly prohibits commercial deforestation.

The goal is to enable trees to capture carbon from the atmosphere, a phenomenon recognized by the United States, the State of Massachusetts, and many climate researchers as important for combating climate change.

“It uses our forests as carbon stores,” said Shelburne Falls activist Janet Sinclair, who along with Michael Kellett, executive director of RESTORE: The North Woods, drafted the bill.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Susannah Whipps, I-Athol, with 15 co-sponsors, including Rep. Natalie Blais, D-Sunderland, Rep. Paul Mark, D-Pittsfield, and Senator Jo Comerford, D-Northampton.

However, the Wendell Selectboard wrote a letter to lawmakers who opposed the bill. The selectboard in nearby Warwick, which is also dominated by state forestland, also sent a letter against the bill, recognizing DCR as the recognized forest managers who are best able to make decisions about forest management.

“Climate change is important, crucial and a serious challenge for all of us. In this way, I think we all agree, ”said Wendell Selectboard chairman Dan Keller.

However, several residents disagreed with the Selectboard letter, arguing that citizens can vote at a city meeting to support or reject the bill.

“There is no urgent need for the Wendell Selectboard to take a position on it,” said Morgan Mead.

“You usurpate the privileges of your office by affixing the city seal to your personal opinion,” he added. “Revoke this letter. Do not take a position. ”

“It bothers me,” resident James Thornley said in the letter, asking if people “outside” the city had influenced Selectboard’s decision.

Keller said the selectboard decided to send the letter after hearing from residents who opposed the bill. In fact, several residents came on Wednesday to support the Selectboard’s decision and oppose the bill.

“Commercial timber harvesting is a small but important tool in the management of our state forests,” said resident Dan Lahey.

Lahey proposed a Forest Futures Visioning Process like DCR’s in 2010 to bring forest rangers, climate researchers, and the public together and determine the best future policy for Massachusetts forests.

Dave Richard, a Wendell-based forester who previously worked for DCR, said he had 45 years of forestry experience and H.897 was written with “tunnel vision”. He said the bill ignores security risks if forests remain uncut, especially in places like Wendell, where state forest areas often border public roads.

“Many kilometers of road lined with unmanaged forests cause serious problems,” said Richard. Adding unmanaged forests would result in more blackouts.

Richard also said that carbon binding peaks are present in trees between 30 and 70 years old, and very old trees do not necessarily increase the carbon that they bind.

Proponents of the bill say, however, that tackling climate change is a cheap and scientifically proven way to leave forests untrimmed.

“It is perfectly clear that maintaining an intact forest contributes more to carbon sequestration than any other deforestation regime,” said Bill Stubblefield, a PhD resident. in biology from Harvard University.

The calculation is based on the healing of a logging project in the Wendell State Forest, which aimed at an 80-hectare old oak stock. The DCR project was heavily protested for a year. A group called the Wendell State Forest Alliance hosted rallies, distributed petitions, and was even arrested when they tried to physically block loggers on the site. The project was completed in September and the Wendell State Forest Alliance is currently suing DCR.

However, Sinclair said that the bill had nothing to do with the Wendell State Forest logging project and that it actually supported the DCR as a forest manager.

“This bill, when we wrote it, was not a response to logging in Wendell State Forest,” she said, adding that the bill contains many provisions on “flexible” forest management.

Sinclair said there is always resistance to similar bills before they are passed, but none after they are passed.

“I don’t hear anyone say,” We should start signing up for the Adirondacks, “she said.” It is time to think about our state in 2020 and use it differently than in 1908 or 1903 (when the guidelines were drawn up). ”

You can reach David McLellan at dmclellan@recorder.com or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.