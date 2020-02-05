Athol Daily News – Wendell Forest protesters in court for summer arrests

ORANGE – For the 17 people charged after being arrested in the Wendell State Forest last summer, it was all worth it.

Now they hope that a judge agrees that their actions were “civil disobedience” and finds them “not responsible”.

There were 32 arrests of 17 defendants from the protest group the Wendell State Forest Alliance in August and September after physically trying to stop a logging project from the State Department of Conservation in an 80-hectare old oak tribune in the Wendell State Forest.

The defendants spent a full day in the District Court of Orange District before Judge David S. Ross to explain their actions. After standing in front of lumberjacks, vehicles and equipment, and even chained to trees in protest against the project, the defendants started the day with charges of violation and disorderly conduct.

The indictments for civil proceedings were filed in civil charges – and the state decided at the end of the day to throw away the disorderly rules of conduct, with assistant officer Ryan Scott of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, admitting that the demonstrators had “legitimate reasons” , while “arguing for arguing”.

“The threat of mass extinction is everywhere around us,” said Wendell State Forest Alliance defendant Bill Stubblefield, 72, of Wendell. “There is an overwhelming consensus on a real emergency.”

Stubblefield, a PhD in biology from Harvard University, outlined the group’s main reason for opposing the project: climate change.

He argued that burning fossil fuels is the most important contributor to global warming, with carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere. Trees are known to capture carbon and state forests must remain largely uncut if people hope to reverse the “catastrophic” effects of climate change.

Judge Ross said he would take the time to consider the case, and the parties are expected to meet again at 28:00 on February 28 to hear his decision. Ross indicated that fines would probably be part of a fine if the defendants are held responsible for the infringements.

Defense lawyer Luke Ryan evoked the actions of Rosa Parks and women in the early 20th century during his opening statements and said the demonstrators had civil disobedience.

“(It is) an effective campaign to place your actions within the conscience area,” said Patricia Hynes, a retired environmental engineer and director of the Traprock Center for Peace & Justice in Greenfield.

Hynes noted that it was necessary for female suffragists to be arrested to create the atmosphere in which women claimed their voting rights.

Several times during Tuesday’s proceedings, the suspects characterized their actions as not only necessary but also effective and worthwhile. Although the trees have been felled since September, they say that more people are now talking about the “climate emergency” and the important role of state forests in fighting it.

“I have been concerned about the earth for a long time,” said Reba Lobe, 86, from Plainfield, and became emotional during her testimony. “I believe the scientists and I’m shocked. I have children. I have grandchildren. And I cry for them.”

Morgan Mead, from Wendell, also said that he wanted to do his bit to ensure that his children would not suffer from the devastating effects of climate change.

“I have an 18-year-old son,” said Mead. “If we don’t get a handle on this, his future will stink.”

Gia Neswald, of Turners Falls, said she was worried not just about the future when she was arrested, but about the present. She said that “people are now dying” due to natural disasters, partly caused by climate change.

The prosecutors remained largely silent during the proceedings and chose not to make opening declarations for most of the defendants.

After the court was postponed, the members of the Wendell State Forest Alliance felt optimistic.

“I think we’ve made a good case,” said Priscilla Lynch, of Conway.

“I’m glad the judge takes his time and goes through the material,” said Delta Carney of Ashfield. “He really watches what was presented to him. He looks not only at the letter of the law, but at the intention of the law.”

In recent months, the court has become relatively frequent for members of the Wendell State Forest Alliance. In addition to suing civil charges, they prosecute the state in Franklin County Superior Court for violating state laws, including the Global Warming Solutions Act, by the State Department of Conservation and Recreation project. Judge Mark Mason heard arguments about a motion from the state to reject that case last month, and said he would take 60 to 90 days to decide on the motion, calling the case “complex.”

Reach David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

.