Athol Daily News - Walking the fine line: Passing on tradition, New Year's resolutions for hunters

The new year always brings a mix of emotions with me. I am sad because it marks the last days of another long year of hunting, but at the same time I love the feeling of a new beginning – of course another year older, but a new opportunity to start again and prepare for new hunting seasons as we go strive to make things a little better.

New goals come with the new year. Replacing the calendar on New Year’s Day provides a blank canvas when a year ends and a new one begins, so you can focus again on what we think is most important. In my own pursuit of self-improvement, I have the same, almost clichéd, resolutions for the new year every year. I try (again) to lose weight, exercise more and eat less, hunt longer, hunt smarter and the list goes on. This may sound familiar, since all resolutions for the new year are worthwhile and admirable. With the exception of maybe “hunting longer and smarter”, which is more of a personal problem of mine, where I seek therapeutic help every year.

Seriously, as a hunter and athlete, I think one of the most important resolutions we can make is to share our passion for nature with others, as we all have a responsibility to pass on the hunting / fishing heritage. One of the best ways to contribute is to join a local sports club or organization, where your participation is sure to have a lasting impact on people, wildlife, and the sporting heritage. In most organizations, there are many ways to get involved or volunteer, whether you’re working with children or adults, or just helping someone start a hunting or fishing company they’re interested in. Or maybe you could help with some of the many youth and adult courses on the intricacies of hunting and fishing, a place where your expertise could really make a difference. Being a mentor can be extremely rewarding and at the same time open up a completely new aspect of your hunting life.

It often leads to other things, such as volunteering as a hunter trainer. Speaking of hunter training: Since it became mandatory in Massachusetts in 1996, the hunter training program has promoted safe and ethical hunting practices and has trained tens of thousands of hunters to complete training before they can acquire a hunting license in Massachusetts. In fact, with the permission of their parents, minors can begin this education from 15 to 17 years old. Training is required to acquire a license or legally hunt in Massachusetts. This compulsory program relies heavily on volunteer trainers who donate time and resources to teach others. Without their commitment, the hunter training program would simply not continue. And believe me when I tell you that they are always looking for more help, especially during the field days held by associations and organizations across the state. On these field days, participants have the opportunity to improve their skills, whether it be shooting, archery, practicing weapon security, learning how to summon a wild turkey, or simply learning basic hunting / fishing skills. Sessions can also include lessons in which they are prepared for when to finally pass and pass the written exam required to obtain their hunting security certificate.

I have attended many of these events during my adult life as a viewer, speaker, trainer and mentor. I am always surprised and delighted by the smiling faces and the genuine feeling of appreciation that often lead to lifelong friendships being made. All because I gave someone some time, hoping to pass it on. It always brings me back to the pride and feeling of having achieved something when I started hunting with my father almost 50 years ago. It also reminds me of the excitement and anticipation that I still feel every time I go into the forest to start another day of hunting. A bigger part of this experience is the added benefit that teaching and inspiring other people can have for you as the rewards of volunteering are great and teach others how to become efficient, safe and ethical hunters to renew your own mind why you’re a hunter too.

At the beginning of 2020, I encourage you to take a decision to engage in this rewarding endeavor by hunters, teachers, and hunters. In a time when fewer parents pass on the hunting tradition to their children, programs to contact hunters are more important than ever to ensure that these opportunities remain for future generations.

Joe Judd is a lifelong hunter and nature lover. He is an outdoor writer, seminar speaker, consultant and active member of the New England Outdoor Writers Assoc. Joe is also a member of Quaker Boy Game Calls, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Pro Staff.