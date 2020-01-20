Athol Daily News - WALFISH: It's time for McCall to become a leader at UMass

Published: 1/19/2020 9:09:44 PM

Changed: 19.01.2020 21.08.45 a.m.

Matt McCall talks about the fine line when coaching his basketball team, especially on the offensive.

He wants to strike a balance between the actual sets and games UMass has in the arsenal and let talented players like Sean East and Tre Mitchell play. When everything is in harmony, it is a pleasure to watch the minute attack as the ball whizzes across the pitch and the shots are open and fall with ease.

UMass has been particularly critical of crime recently because it lacks identity and focus. It feels like instinct has taken control of the offense from the structure and it doesn’t work. These newbies are playing when they’re trying to force what worked for them in high school work in the Atlantic 10.

Spoiler alert: this is not the case.

After the embarrassing 75:51 loss to George Washington on Saturday, McCall rightly blamed himself for his team’s performance. The minutemen looked like the coach had lost control of the offense since everyone on the pitch was apparently in their own world on what to do. East lined up in isolation towards the end of the first half and missed tough runners. Mitchell pretty often hovered near the 3-point arc in the second half and was able to say goodbye to the inner game that has treated him so well lately.

McCall has probably announced a couple of games in the second half, and UMass may have played a game or two, but now it’s time for the coach to get his team under control in the third year. It is in the best interests of the team that McCall is actually a coach and takes some strength away from the players, especially on the offensive.

Although it slows down the creativity East brings to the table, it is better for the novice to simply do what is already in the UMass playbook. At the moment, East’s creative pushes do more damage to the minutemen than help them either because they result in difficult shots or they put East in a bad position to get a pass and restart the move. There are many actions that allow him to get down to the basket and use his strengths as a point guard.

The same applies to Mitchell, who can shoot 3 points and is a threat to the perimeter, but is much better as a post player. He scored 28 points against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday when he only tried a 3-pointer – which he had made – and made his way to the foul line where he was fighting. If UMass can establish Mitchell as the dominant top scorer, this will open the ground for his teammates and get the minutes off the ground.

McCall knows that this is all true, but he was afraid to take the instinctive part of the game from his players. At the moment, however, these inner feelings have failed at the offensive end of the floor, which leads to the Minutemen trying to do too much for themselves. This has never been a successful strategy in Division I basketball unless you are a next generation talent that no one has on the UMass squad.

Defense is a very different story for UMass. McCall really has to go back to the drawing board as a coach. The Minutemen cannot defend anyone from man to man in the half-place at the moment. This is the main foundation for every college basketball team’s defensive playbook. They managed to defend the edge, they were an open gate in defending pick-and-rolls, and none of their guards were able to actually hold anyone in front of them.

This is a coaching problem and is on McCall’s shoulder, which he happily accepted on Saturday. UMass may have to go to zone defense – that worked well against George Washington – but that also requires some changes to the Minutemen press. But maybe McCall also has to make sure his players are held accountable in the game and stick to the guys who are actually executed.

That could mean returning to Tre Mitchell with two fouls in the first half because UMass got lost on the floor in offensive play with Djery Baptiste. That could mean limiting East’s minutes on nights like Saturday when he was inefficient and let Kolton Mitchell play more. It means making decisions like bankrupting Keon Clergeot on Saturday because he never found his electricity.

As McCall said after Saturday’s defeat, there is no excuse other than training how a team with so much potential can do as badly against George Washington as UMass. It is now time for McCall to be the coach this team needs right now, and to be the leader and decision maker. He is the one who knows what it takes to win at this level, so he should show the way how to do it.

