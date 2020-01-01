Athol Daily News – Walfish: Hockey spurs an otherwise frustrating year for UMass

Loading...

At this time of last year, optimism was the watchword of UMass athletics.

When we rang in 2019, the hockey team was at the top of Hockey East's rankings and ranked second in the country. Walt Bell had been at work for less than a month while he was trying to rebuild the football program, and he won press conferences with his contagious energy. And even though the men's basketball program had a bad season, there was still hope that it could put everything in place for the Atlantic 10 game.

Spring had not yet started, and it has always been the strongest season for UMass with several contenders for the conference. Yes, on January 1, 2019, everything in front of UMass fans was the hope of a magical year.

What happened over the next 12 months, however, was largely disappointing and frustrating for those who cheered on the Minutemen and Minutewomen. A school that prides itself on conference championships and has played in the national playoffs failed on these fronts in 2019. Excluding hockey, UMass has won only two conference titles in one sport. – lacrosse won the Atlantic 10 regular season title while men shared the regular season in the Colonial Athletic Association – and none of the school's other programs qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2019.

But in reality, none of this matters. The frustration, disappointment, anger that came from a difficult macro-level calendar year is wiped out by the 26 men who wore brown and white on the ice last season. When UMass fans think about 2019, very few will remember the lost championship opportunities or the lack of success in other major sports. All they will think about is these magical weekends in Manchester, New Hampshire and Buffalo, New York.

In early 2019, no one was sure that UMass would even qualify for the NCAA tournament, let alone make it to the Frozen Four in Buffalo. But by the third week of the New Year, there was no doubt that everything that had happened between January 1 and April 13 was definitely going to be the story of 2019 in UMass athletics.

When you think about the best moments in UMass athletics in the past year – and you could also be discussing the last decade – almost all of them happened in the first 103 days of 2019. The now infamous photographs of the Coach Greg Carvel and the team celebrating the Hockey East regular season championship in the locker room of Merrimack after defeating the Warriors on a snowy Thursday night. The corresponding 4-0 shutouts launched by Filip Lindberg to send the Minutemen to the Frozen Four for the first time in school history.

And of course, the shot that was heard around Amherst just after midnight on April 12 when Marc Del Gaizo sent UMass to the national championship game.

Even if the Minutemen failed to reach their ultimate goal against Minnesota-Duluth, the achievements of the hockey program in 2019 wiped out much of the bitterness in the mouths of UMass fans. It has provided hope and proof that the UMass can return to glory in major sports with enough patience and confidence in the coach and his process. This is what Bell preached after a disappointing 1-11 season this season and what Matt McCall explained by pressing the restart button on the incoming basketball program again.

Perhaps one day fans will view 2019 as the turning point in UMass athletics programs. They will see 2019 as Bell installing a culture of victory in a program that has not been successful for more than a decade. They will see 2019 as the year that McCall recruited the recruits who restored Minutemen to long-term competitive status for the NCAA tournament.

But for now, 2019 has been the year in which UMass hockey has transported us all in an unforgettable race that has captured the heart and mind of a community.

Josh Walfish can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @JoshWalfishDHG. Get UMass coverage in your Facebook news feed at www.facebook.com/GazetteUMassCoverage.