Athol Daily News - Walfish: Hockey boosts the otherwise frustrating year for UMass

At that time last year, optimism was the key word for UMass athletics.

When we called in 2019, the ice hockey team was at the top of the ice hockey east ranking and took second place in the country. Walt Bell had been in action for less than a month trying to rebuild the football program and won press conferences with his infectious energy. And even though the men’s basketball program had a bad season, there was still hope that they might be able to put everything together for Atlantic 10.

Spring had not yet started, and that was always the strongest season for UMass with several multi-year title candidates. Yes, on January 1, 2019, everything that UMass fans can expect was the hope of a magical year.

However, what happened over the next 12 months was largely disappointing and frustrating for those cheering on the Minutemen and Minutewomen. A school that boasts conference championships and plays in the national postseason failed on these fronts in 2019. Aside from hockey, UMass won just two conference titles in one team sport – women’s lacrosse won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title, while men shared the regular season with the Colonial Athletic Association – and none of the school’s other programs qualified for that NCAA tournament in 2019.

But in reality none of that matters. The frustration, disappointment, anger that resulted from a difficult calendar year at the macro level is washed away by the 26 men who wore maroon and white on the ice last season. When UMass fans think of 2019, few will remember the missed championship chances or the lack of success in other important sports. You will only think of these magical weekends in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Buffalo, New York.

In early 2019, no one was certain that UMass would qualify for the NCAA tournament, let alone the Frozen Four in Buffalo. But in the third week of the new year, there was no doubt that what happened between January 1st and April 13th would almost certainly be the story of 2019 in UMass athletics.

If you think of the best moments of UMass athletics in the past year – and you could also say in the last decade – then almost all of them played in the first 103 days of 2019 in the regular season of the Hockey East Championship Merrimack locker room after defeating the Warriors on a snowy Thursday night. The matching 4: 0 shutouts by Filip Lindberg sent the minutemen to the Frozen Four for the first time in school history.

And of course the shot that was heard shortly after midnight at Amherst on April 12 when Marc Del Gaizo sent UMass for the national championship game.

Although the Minutemen missed their final goal against Minnesota-Duluth, the success of the ice hockey program in 2019 erased much of the bitterness in the mouth of UMass fans. There was hope and proof that UMass, with enough patience and trust in the trainer and his process, can return to fame and glory in the major sports. It’s what Bell preached this season after an overwhelming 1:11 season and what Matt McCall said when he hit the restart button again in the basketball program starting this season.

Maybe one day fans will see 2019 as the turning point in UMass athletics programs. You will see 2019 as the installation of a culture of success in a program that has had no success for more than a decade. They will see 2019 as the year McCall recruited the recruits that brought the Minutemen back as constant contenders for the NCAA tournament.

But at the moment, 2019 was the year when UMass Hockey took us all on an unforgettable ride that conquered the hearts and minds of a community.

