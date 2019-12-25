Athol Daily News – Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary Events

Loading...

PRINCETON – The Mass Audubon Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary, located at 113 Goodnow Road, Princeton, has scheduled winter programs.

Pre-registration is required for most programs, which take place at Wachusett Meadow, unless otherwise noted.

A New Year's hike will take place on January 4 from 1 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the sanctuary. Fees: $ 9 for adult members, $ 13 for non-adult members.

Whether your resolve is to spend more time outdoors or getting in shape, here is a way to start the New Year. Enjoy the fresh air, Wachusett Meadow trails, good company and seasonal natural history along the way. Participants will hike or snowshoe, depending on the conditions. Snowshoes are available to rent for an additional $ 3 / $ 5 an hour (members / non-members).

Sanctuary staff will direct the hike. For more information and to register, call 978.464.2712.

Tuesday's Volunteer Day at the sanctuary will take place on January 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

Here is an opportunity to gain some kind of nature while helping with various property, maintenance and ecological management projects such as gardening, construction of grounds and grounds, trail cleaning, wildlife monitoring and animal care. Independent and seasonal projects are also available. The projects are mainly outside, but indoor projects are sometimes necessary. Ability to work without supervision required. For ages 16 and up. Come one or every week and be part of our growing group of volunteers.

For more information, contact: Cindy Dunn, 978.464.2712 ext. 8707.

