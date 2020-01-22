Athol Daily News - Vision Board workshop on Saturday

Published: 1/21/2020 9:46:31 PM

ATHOL – It’s a new year and time to take up a new vision – and put it on paper.

Greet 2020 by creating a personal vision board on Saturday, January 25th, 10:00 a.m., in the Athol Public Library, 563 Main St., Athol.

“We all deserve to live our best lives – and we can – to create a life that you love requires a willingness to ask what you want, believe it will happen, and be open to it to receive all the things you really want, ”explains workshop leader Robin Brzozowski said.

According to a press release, the workshop will give participants the space and time they need to “make their vision clear by exploring seven areas of life: spiritual, professional, educational, caring, finance, associations / relationships, and leisure. Through guided instruction, participants are encouraged to let go of what is in their way, connect with their dreams and design a vision board that achieves their ideal results. Dreams and the ability to believe that they will come true are underpinned by daily affirmations and expressions of thanks. ”

All materials and instructions are provided. Upon registration, participants will receive an “intention worksheet” with instructions on how to complete it.

If you take the time to start the process independently before the event, you can understand what will make 2020 exceptional.

Participants are encouraged to bring pictures, printouts, quotes, sayings, and magazines that will inspire them to personalize their board.

Registration required and space limited! The program is free for adults and the public.

Funding is provided in part by a grant from the Athol Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a government agency.

Call the library at 978-249-9515 and reserve.