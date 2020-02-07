Athol Daily News – Village school holds open house on Saturday

Published: 2/6/2020 10:05:16 PM

Modified: 2/6/2020 10:05:05 PM

ROYALSTON – The Village School organizes an open house Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.

The Village School is an affordable independent school for children from kindergarten up to and including the sixth grade

This is an opportunity to see classrooms, meet teachers, talk to current parents and students, meet alumni, and learn more about the curriculum.

Read more about the admission process, financial assistance and openings in kindergarten, kindergarten and the first to fifth class for the following fall.

“We believe in a growth mindset, the confidence that all children are mathematicians, all children writers, all children artists, knowing that it is through effort and practice that every child can develop his or her skills and talents”, Risa Richardson school director said in a prepared statement.

From 10 am to 11:45 am children can participate in arts and crafts activities in the classrooms. At 11:45 am, everyone will come together to meet school director Risa Richardson. Coffee, tea and light refreshments are served all morning.

The open house takes place in the new Village School building, 253 South Royalton Road, on Rt. 68 on the Camp Caravan site in Royalston.

For more information, call 978 249-3505, or go to www.villageschoolma.org