Athol Daily News - Village School Children's Book of the Month: “The Curious Garden”

Curiosity can lead to many things and it is curiosity and a love of nature that makes Liam discover a passion for the garden. Peter Brown’s “The Curious Garden” begins with dreary images of a city full of factories, but with no signs of plants or people, except for the main character Liam, who loves being outdoors even in the rain.

On such a day, his curiosity leads him to abandoned tracks, where he discovers a few fighting plants and weeds that are trying to grow in the cracks in the tracks. This mocks an idea and a passion and the next day he prepares to take care of the plants. Through trial and error, he learns to be a gardener and to take care of the plants.

In the course of spring, summer and autumn, he tends to the plants and soon (as the plants become) they begin to spread and take over more of the traces. Plants soon appear in the most unlikely places, many with the help of Liam’s hand. But the garden begins to take on a life of its own and is portrayed as its own character. “With miles of open railroad in front of them, the garden grew restless. It wanted to explore. “Like Liam, it has its own curiosity.

As the garden spreads and grows, the images in the book become brighter and more lush. Brown crosses pages covered with text and some without, and you can imagine where the garden could grow next. Even the weeds are part of the garden and help create green spaces in the city.

Liam is busy preparing for winter and the next spring, with many helpers who discover the joy of taking care of the gardens. At the end of the story, the city changes just like the people. They no longer stay in closed rooms, but get out and enjoy the fruits of their work.

In the author’s note, Brown says that an old, elevated high line on the west side of Manhattan inspired history. Long forgotten, the railway was soon taken over by nature. This made him wonder what would happen to a city if people “really cooperated with nature”. This is an entertaining read that inspires you to dream, which can be possible with a little effort. Liam’s curiosity and newly discovered love lead to gardens in all sorts of new places. Where is an unlikely place a garden could grow near you?

“The Curious Garden” is a nice reading for 3-7 years. From the age of 7 you can read it yourself.

Shannon Johnson is a third and fourth grade teacher at the Village School in Royalston.