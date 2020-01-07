Athol Daily News - Undefeated promotion from Auburn, San Diego St to the top 25; Butler No. 6

Loading...

The state of San Diego survived a major test by defeating a talented Utah team on the road. Auburn started the SEC season with its third win in Mississippi in the last 18 attempts.

With the calendar switched to a new year, the Aztecs and Tigers are the only Division I teams that are still undefeated.

Both rose in the Associated Press poll released on Monday.

The first three places remained unchanged. No. 1 Gonzaga received 54 votes in first place from a 65-member media jury, No. 2 Duke nine and No. 3 Kansas two. Baylor was No. 4.

Auburn (13-0) climbed three places to 5th, the highest since reaching 2nd place in 1999-00. The state of San Diego (15-0) improved six places to seventh, the highest rank of the Aztecs since landing sixth six years ago.

The Tigers have a new line-up this season after a surprising Final Four run a year ago. Even without Bryce Brown, Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke, Auburn has always found ways to win.

The Tigers went through their nonconference list before opening the SEC game at the Humphrey Coliseum, where they have had problems since 2001. Auburn has retired in the second half of the 80-68 win and was most recently led by J’Von McCormick’s annual team, which scored 28 points.

“I think we’re a good team. I don’t think we’re still a very good team and that’s not a criticism,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl last week. “I only know how much we are offensive and defensive have to do to get there. We are improving. We still have a long way to go. “

The state of San Diego has had its best start since the team led by Kawhi Leonard won their first 20 games in 2010/11. The Aztecs were defensively stingy in their third season under Brian Dutcher and only scored 70 points twice this season.

San Diego State went to Logan, Utah on Saturday and ended the home win streak in Utah with a 77:68 win. The Aztecs are No. 1 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, based on the country’s most customized efficiency margin and a top 50 strength of the schedule.

“They’re really, really good,” said Utah state coach Craig Smith.

STABILITY ABOVE

Gonzaga was the first team to remain at the top of the poll for three consecutive weeks in a parity season.

The Bulldogs didn’t take it easy when they faced Portland and Pepperdine in the second half last week.

Nevertheless, Gonzaga leads the nation with 88.3 points per game, wins by almost 20 points per game and has six players in the double-digit range on average.

Duke remained in second place after rolling over Boston College and Miami last week. Kansas took third place after a hard-fought 60-53 win over the then number three. 16 West Virginia.

Bulldogs on the rise

Butler returned from a disappointing 2018/19 season when he defensively put pressure on his opponents.

The Bulldogs (14-1) are fourth in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency and fourth in Division I scoring, giving 54.1 points per game.

Butler rose five places this week to 11th place, the highest program spot ever after closing Creighton with a high score.

RISING

No. 10 in Florida had the biggest jump of the week, climbing eight places after dropping No. 13 in Louisville and Georgia Tech last week.

No. 8 Michigan State advanced six places after defeating rival Michigan 87-69. The state of San Diego improved by six places and Butler improved by five places.

FALL

Memphis saw the biggest drop of the week, dropping 12 places to 21 after a 3-point loss to Georgia.

No. 19 Michigan lost seven places after losing to Michigan State.

No. 11 Ohio State, which was once up to No. 2, plummeted six places after losing to West Virginia and Wisconsin.

No. 9 Oregon lost five places after losing to Colorado and defeating Utah.

IN / OUT

Colorado was the only team to take part in the survey this week. The Buffaloes, who were in 20th place earlier this season, were back in 24th place after beating Oregon and losing to Oregon State.

An 89-86 loss to Penn State No. 20 threw Iowa out of 23rd place.