Athol Daily News - UMass returns to work focusing on George Mason

AMHERST – Matt McCall probably hasn’t slept much since the 75-51 loss to George Washington.

Last year, the UMass trainer in the third year was notorious for spending long hours in his office after serious losses, even though the season was breaking up around him. The difference this season is that the coach doesn’t criticize his players like this, but focuses on the problems of the Minutemen on himself.

There’s no reason why his team doesn’t choose the name on the front of the shirt or complain that players don’t want to play against each other. On every corner, he continues to praise his players for their work ethic and willingness to learn, which is all he asked of them.

“We have to start my work again,” said McCall after the defeat on Saturday. “I don’t blame our children, we have phenomenal boys of high character who have to be coached, looked after and taught. You don’t play as we can and then go out and play like that. For me, coaching is and I have to do one damn much better job. ”

Wednesday offers the Minutemen (7-11, 1-4, Atlantic 10) a unique opportunity to fight with George Mason (12-6, 1-4). UMass was particularly horrendous in real road games under McCall, especially in conference games. It has lost 19 consecutive games in the regular A10 season outside of Amherst, while only five of McCall’s 31 wins have left the Mullins Center as UMass coaches.

WALKER FINDS STRIDE – Dibaji Walker has not yet started scratching the surface of his potential in the Minutemen. He has concerns about when the second teacher’s talent will show up on the pitch.

At the start of the game on Saturday, Walker shot only 5 out of 22, 18 of which were three-point attempts. On Friday, McCall hinted at finding new ways to trigger Walker’s offenses and help the Minutemen.

“We have to get Dibaji up and running,” McCall said last week. “We have to look at what we’re doing to be able to do that and take advantage of his talent. Maybe we’ll even try to get him to do it.”

Walker mainly played Power Forward against the Colonials and had his best game with UMass so far. He scored 10 points and shot 40 percent off the ground, attacking the rim more with his athleticism. He also got five rebounds, one more than in his first five games with the Minutemen.

But in the same interview last week, McCall blamed him and his staff for Walker not being an instant hit abortionist for UMass.

“We have to keep working with him, we have to do a better job than people who help him,” said McCall. “He’ll make it, he’s too good for a player, he’s too talented not to make it.”

MORE SANTOS – Another McCall clue on Friday before the loss to George Washington meant more minutes for Preston Santos.

The opportunity arose for the novice guard with Keon Clergeot who got into serious trouble and never found a rhythm. Although Santos didn’t hit the colonials, his energy and defense effort led to three rebounds and three blocks to earn his coach’s admiration again.

“Preston went to great trouble,” said McCall on Saturday. “Preston made some great pieces.”