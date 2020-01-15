Athol Daily News - UMass Notebook: Minutemen hockey equipment for the home stretch

The UMass hockey team’s vacation capsule turned out to be burnt but intact after playing the hardest part of the schedule – four games in nine days against two top 5 opponents. After losing a duel at No. 5 in Denver, the Minutemen returned home and parted in a home game series against No. 4 Boston College.

It wasn’t important for coach Greg Carvel to stay close to the pioneers. “We knew it was going to be a challenge and we didn’t make it. It’s that easy,” he wrote in his newsletter. “Both teams had something to prove and I wanted to do it on their ice. But we didn’t . “

Undeterred by the Double Whammy on the other side of the divide, the Minutemen played against BC in front of 6,705 fans in the Conte Forum on Friday and took a 3-1 win thanks to Filip Lindberg’s 41 saves. The good mood ended on Saturday when three goals in BC led to a 6-3 win at Mullins Center in eight minutes.

The 60-degree weather helped lure 5,153 fans to the Mullins Center, a remarkable turnout considering the students are still on the break. Last year, UMass attracted 3,303 and 2,532 spectators for games against UMass-Lowell and UVM during the intermediate session.

It has become a Carvel hallmark to pull the goalkeeper when the situation turns prematurely, and Lindberg was kicked off the track with 10 shots in the second half after his third goal. Enter Matt Murray, who allows three goals on a dozen shots, and fans saw if Alex Camarre would make his debut, but the 5-foot-8 freshman from Buffalo stayed on the bench for the past two minutes.

After that, Carvel admitted that BC might have wiped both games if Lindberg’s acrobatics hadn’t been. “He fired shots that should have gone in and they went in tonight,” he said to Donnie Moorhouse from WHMP. “We’ll get there,” he added. “It will be alright.”

The Minutemen once again host BC in the rubber game on January 31, which will almost certainly be sold out.

REMARKS: The ten-placed Minutemen (14-7-1, 7-4-1 Hockey East) will play two games in the last UVM spot this weekend. The fifth-placed Eagles will visit UMass-Lowell on Friday and will host the fighting BU on Saturday. … The Minutemen have scored a goal in the last 19 Powerplay chances and are 50th out of 60 Powerplay teams. … Special teams have only stopped seven of the last 12 penalties and are ranked 20th. … Hit John Leonard three times in two games against BC, including the opening game on Friday. “If he smells blood in the water, you can’t catch him,” said Carvel on WHMP’s postgame show. … Eleven different Eagles landed on the scoreboard last weekend, including three templates from Senior Julius Matilla, who is approaching 100 career points. … Filip Lindberg checked in with a save percentage of 0.924 (23 goals with 278 shots); Matt Murray is a lukewarm .911 (21 on 246). Carvels Over / Under is .920. Mitchell Chaffee’s goal and support on Saturday increased his career to 92 points in 100 games. With a lead of 26 points, John Leonard is sixth. … Oliver Chau’s physical and ice-related ailments continue. Chau was reportedly injured against Denver and did not play BC. He has four goals, just two in 10 games against Hockey East’s enemies. … Defender Ivan Chukarov kicked off Amherst when his goal helped defeat Quinnipiac a year ago. He left in the off-season last year to play for ECHL’s Worcester Railers. He currently has a goal and four assists in 19 games this season. … The Eagles are constantly filled with draft picks, including a dozen this year, but have not played an NCAA tournament since 2016-17. “In the past, BC was able to add blue-chip talent to the squad and win with high-end people,” College Hockey News’ Adam Wodon told Hockey on Campus Bernie Corbett. “Her death was grossly exaggerated.” … BU also has a dozen picks on the list, but the terriers are fighting. Four days after defeating Brown in extra time, they coughed a three-goal lead and lost 5: 4 to Dartmouth. According to WHMPs Brock Hines, they led the nation on Friday with nine empty goals.

WOMAN’S HEADS ON A TOOTH: Kudos to the UMass women’s basketball team for their 10-game winning streak. Despite their 12-3 record, reader John Zewski points out that they rank 137th out of 351 teams in the RPI (the NCAA rating for the strength of the schedule).

The Minutewomen hold the last place in La Salle on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and have a 5 p.m. Tip on January 22 against VCU. In this letter, the minute women with Dayton, Davidson and VCU were in first place on the A-10.

Ticket prices for all women’s games start at $ 8.

Former UMass champion Jonathan Laurent has an average of three points and 10 minutes in Oklahoma State (9-6), and Luwanne Pipkins has an average of 10.6 points and 26 minutes in Providence (10-7).

SOCCER: UMass football fans were shocked to learn that defense coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim (aka AAR) left Amherst to become the second coach for new BC coach Jeff Hafley at Boston College.

Abdul-Rahim was hired for his recruiting skills. At UMass, he hired several three-star recruits and previously helped the Maryland Terps attract a top 30 recruitment class (according to a BC football blog).

BC will rely on Abdul-Rahim to use its Maryland, DC and Virginia links to fill the gap created by the loss of fertile New Jersey recruitment ground. These players are expected to join Rutgers after the Scarlet Knights have signed Greg Schiano for eight years.

The UMass coaching job vacancy created by AAR’s departure has not yet been filled.

Hafley’s staff include defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, previously Bengals and Packers. His greatest success was Notre-Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec, 6-foot-4, four-star quarterback from Pennsylvania, who was recruited from Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama among others.

BCinteruption.com reports that Jurkovec’s girlfriend is on the BU field hockey team.

In the meantime, BC’s former quarterback, Anthony Brown, saw the chalk on the pound sign and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Kevin Brown, the former UMass defender, will be playing at URI next season, according to the portal published on 247sports.com. Jessie Britt is signed for Duquesne, defender Dennis Osagiede for Stephen F. Austin and Joseph Norwood for the defensive JMU. The Dukes lost on Saturday in the FCS championship game against the state of Dakota (28:20).

Tiny Britt will be remembered forever because she angered UMass teammate Ray Thomas-Ishman two years ago during the game in Tennessee. Whatever Britt said or did, the 6 to 5-pound lineman chased him around the grate like a bull chasing a matador around the ring.