Athol Daily News - UMass is still learning how to win tight games

AMHERST – Sometime on Monday, Matt McCall had to chase some of his players out of the gym into the training room.

Less than 24 hours after a 83:80 setback after an extension against Saint Louis, many of the UMass players at the Champions Centers got back to work, including the trio of boys playing more than 40 minutes each against the Billikens. So the coach had to step in and make sure everyone was fresh enough for Wednesday’s game against La Salle at the Mullins Center.

The same work ethic and attitude was carried over to the discoverers (10-4, 1-1 Atlantik 10) in the yard on Tuesday in the last preparation of the Minutemen. After another hard loss, there was no self-pity and no moping, just a desire to get back to work and correct the mistakes that the Minutemen (6-8, 0-1) cost eight of their last nine games.

“I really like the way we get back on our feet after these heartbreaking losses,” said Djery Baptiste of the Graduate Student Center. “… All of our people, we want to learn, we want to bring it together, and I really like that about our team. When you combine this attitude component with the commitment we have, it is only a matter of time before you overcome this hump and start winning games. All we need is to get that one win, then we’ll have a winning streak. ”

UMass took the lead in the second half in five of the last six games, but turned only one of these competitions into a win. However, the appearance on the practice site does not reflect a team that is at a dead end or worried about the past. There are many reasons for hope and optimism within the program regarding the direction of the minutemen.

According to Baptiste, the chemistry the team has been building since July is one of the main reasons that UMass has remained so positive over the past month as the casualties piling up. Other players, such as junior captain Carl Pierre, see all games nearby as a sign that UMass is about to break through, which will change the course of the season. In the meantime, Pierre said he tried to keep his actions as consistent as possible to send a message to the outside that nobody should panic – even when nobody is about to press the panic button.

“I try to come in with the same attitude and be positive with the boys and make jokes regardless of what happened the night before,” said Pierre. “It is not the time when things go wrong and become too serious when you start choosing everything and changing the culture we have established.”

McCall has used the past 48 hours to further emphasize the importance of small details in games. After Sunday’s defeat, he pointed out that UMass was not calm and tried to force offenses that resulted in sales or poor ownership.

But as much as McCall is working on the mistakes that ultimately cost the minutes, he is impressed with the maturity his team has shown in response to the losses. He estimates that the young players in the team are always striving for improvement and are ready to be trained. And above all, he is happy to see how the minutemen in the small areas have improved since the beginning of the season.

Now you have to wait for all parts to come together for UMass at the same time.

“The good thing for us is that we’ve had a lot of close games this year and we’ve gotten better,” said McCall. “There was a time when I sometimes questioned our competitive spirit about how hard we play and it was raised. That gave us a chance against Saint Louis and that gave us a chance against Akron. Now we have to put everything together and one win a few games. ”

WEEKLY UPDATE – McCall said he was confident that he could learn something about the status of newbie guard T.J. will experience. Weeks forward. The sniper has missed the last four games with a hernia and has a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday that clarifies the seriousness of the situation. McCall said it is possible that Weeks may have to miss the rest of the season and that he will support the Weeks family’s decision about treatment.

“This is a decision we are 100 percent supportive of with him and his family,” said McCall. “T.J. wants to play, no question … but he and his family have to do the best for their health, which is also best for our team and our program.”