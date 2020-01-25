Athol Daily News - UMass hopes to improve the second goal against Duquesne

AMHERST – Matt McCall was about to take a break when Sean East headed for the basket for a break, during which UMass would face George Mason at 11 on Wednesday.

Knowing that his team needed to calm down for the Minutemen during a 10-0 run, he was ready to reassure his young players with a big lead on the road. Except that East missed the layup and the patriots hit two free throws the next time they had the ball to start their own 12-2 run. McCall’s count missed nine legups in the 73-63 win over George Mason, and those shots were ultimately the difference in the game.

“From an offensive point of view, we worked against George Mason,” said McCall. “It was easy, it was the fact that since I have been head coach, we have always run and have not dealt with the playbook in great detail. We simplified it a little and it helped our boys, but we have to do a little bit about that We have to end the games, don’t worry about the contact, just go to the place and put it in. ”

The Minutemen (7-12, 1-5, Atlantic 10) have had problems with their scores since the start of the conference game and are tenth in the league with 65.3 points per game. Nevertheless, UMass has not scored 65 points in the last four games, while the average was only 58.75 ppg, which led to four losses in double digits.

The main culprit was the lack of a second rating after Junior Guard Carl Pierre and Freshman Center Tre Mitchell. The pair scored an average of 34 ppg in Atlantic 10 competitions and both shoot better than 45 percent off the ground, but their teammates shoot 35 percent off the field in the conference game.

One player UMass hopes for is Sophomore Dibaji Walker, who will play in his eighth game for UMass on Saturday when Duquesne (15: 3, 5: 1, Atlantik 10) hosts at 14: 00h. The wing has been inconsistent so far as it tried to get used to the rotation, but he said he was beginning to feel more comfortable on the ground. The key he said is to continue playing his style of play and not let the fights affect his choice of shot or confidence in the offensive.

“I have to be aggressive and improve my shots because not shooting at all won’t help the team,” said Walker. “No matter where you play, there is only one less threat on the court if I don’t look for my own buckets and want to score on the offensive instead of just being a ball-moving and easy to protect.”

After Mitchell and Pierre, East was the only scorer for the minutemen. He has an average of 9.3 ppg in conference, but was inefficient in shooting and was less careful with the ball. After a strong start to the season, East’s assist-to-turnover ratio is negative and McCall said the newcomer point guard could rethink everything during the game.

East said he knew he needed to be better than last month in the last six weeks of the season, adding that he knew he needed to be more effective offensive. He said he just had to go back to what made him successful at the start of the season, stick to his personality, and not let the game change his perspective.

“I just have to go back to myself and play with a little more emotion and be happy at all times,” said East. “I can’t let games come to me and move on to the next game.”

The beginning to cure the Minutemen’s offensive suffering is to find ways to help Mitchell when the inevitable double team approaches him. UMass had trouble consistently accompanying Mitchell in office to offer kick-out pass options, and the gap was also incorrect.

According to Walker, the key to UMass is finding ways to complement the two goal scorers and play better team basketball.

“When the ball comes to Tre, we have to move around it and play against Tre as soon as we have it inside,” said Walker. “Carl will do what he does, he will track down, shoot, we just have to set good screens for him. At the same time, we have to move as a unit, it is only about crime timing and we need to communicate about crime.”