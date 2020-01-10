Athol Daily News - UMass Hockey prepares for BC newcomer Spencer Knight's solution

Loading...

AMHERST – This weekend will be an intermediate exam for the UMass offense.

The Minutemen can undoubtedly score beautiful goals with talented wingers like Mitchell Chaffee and Amherst-born John Leonard. These two, along with several other members of UMass’s top six, have shown that if they are given enough time to shoot, they will have their hands to choose their spots.

Coach Greg Carvel has kept discussing over the past two years that UMass isn’t so good at scoring the ugly goals. In the past two seasons, the coach mentioned how easy it was for the opposing goalkeeper to see the shots that UMass threw into the net.

This weekend, the # 10 UMass (13-6-1, 6-3-1 Hockey East) is tasked with figuring out how to solve Boston College goalkeeper Spencer Knight, whom the Florida Panthers called last June 13. have selected. Fourth-placed Eagles (12-4-0, 6-2-0) won 10 games in a row, mainly stopped by Knights’ 1.73 average goals and 0.940 savings.

“You won’t hit Spencer Knight with outside shots,” said Carvel. “Creating these chaos where the goalkeeper can’t see the puck, the better teams, the teams that are hard to play against, is how they score.”

Since returning from the winter break, UMass has found much better ways to score goals in and around the crease. Niko Hildenbrand’s winning goal at the RPI came from a diversion in front of the goal, and most goals scored by the Minutemen last weekend were scored in Denver either in the kink area or with heavy traffic nearby.

The creation of this controlled chaos in the offensive zone has been a central point for the Minutemen throughout the season, but second defender Marc Del Gaizo said this is particularly important in these games against the country’s better goalkeepers.

“They just want a lot of pucks and bodies in front of them, especially bodies,” said Del Gaizo. “It is one of the focal points that we had throughout the year to remove the goalkeeper’s eyes and have a lot of traffic in front of us. If we throw everything on the net, whether from bad angles or in the slot, we have to do a lot to him Put on rubber. “

Shooting the puck with traffic in front of the goal is a dance between teammates. The network front presence must first present a target that the teammate can shoot at. Then he has to follow the shot and try to distract him from the goalkeeper.

There are a lot of chances in these games too, as the player rarely has full control over where the puck is going on the net.

“First of all, check to see if there are sticks in front of you to distract you,” said Del Gaizo. “But anything that comes through doesn’t matter whether it’s a hard shot or not, it can be a chance to score.”

“All you have to do is get your racket out,” added Sophomore Bobby Trivigno from the striker’s point of view, “and make sure you’re right in front of the goalkeeper between the puck and the goalkeeper, and hope for the best.”

Just as important as the original shot on the net is to make sure that players are in the right place after the game to use the rebounds. UMass scores the third most shots on goal per game in the country, but did not always lead to second and third chances on the Internet.

Carvel pointed out that UMass was not so good at recovering pucks from the power game after shots, which resulted in a lot of one-shot possessions for the man. This was sometimes true, but collecting rebounds is another way the Minutemen could put pressure on Knight and create more opportunities.

“We want to get a lot of shots on goal, but it’s not enough just to shoot the puck and not have a second chance there,” said Trivigno. “You have to shoot ricochets and create chaos in front of the net. He’s a good goalkeeper, so we need to find ways to make sure he doesn’t see the puck. “

Of course, it doesn’t have to be a big insult for UMass to defeat the Eagles on Friday in the Conte Forum or on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Mullins Center. The Minutemen could also protect their own goal and score one or two goals against an experienced Boston College team.

UMass leads the country in the average shot difference and shoots 11.3 more shots per game than its opponents.

“You could also win 1-0,” said Carvel after explaining the keys to his team’s offensive success. “There is nothing wrong with playing a good defense.”