For 10 days, Matt Murray held the UMass career record for shutouts by himself.

The junior goalkeeper set the record on November 30 in a 3-0 road victory over Quinnipiac, his sixth career shutout. But on December 10, sophomore Filip Lindberg stopped 27 shots for his sixth career shutout in a 4-0 shutout against Brown.

Throughout the season, the two goalkeepers traded strong performances in the Minutemen's goals, none of them wanting to yield the net. As number 9 of UMass begins the second half of its season Sunday at 5 p.m. against the RPI, competition between Lindberg and Murray is still strong.

Both rank in the national top 10 in terms of goals against average and in the top 20 in percentage of saves with statistics that any team would be grateful for their goalkeeper.

"The two goalkeepers played very well, and that's a good thing," said Lindberg after the win over Brown. "There is good competition between us and I feel like it is something that drives us both into our games."

UMass is one of eight teams in the country allowing less than two goals per game, but the only one without a goalkeeper playing more than 90% of the team's minutes. The Minutemen stayed with goalkeeper rotation between Lindberg and Murray for the first half of the season, and playing time is almost equal between the two.

This is exactly what coach Greg Carvel expected when he defined his plan to play with the two goalies until one won the job. He wanted the two goalies to stay in the competition in January, and both showed why they could be the number one goalie this season.

"This is how we envisioned it," said Carvel after the victory over Brown. "You have two really good goalkeepers and you hope they keep pushing each other, and that's exactly what's going on. They pushed each other. "

The victory over Brown was important for Lindberg to recover from the goalkeeper competition. After the sophomore defeated Quinnipiac at home, Murray received two starts the following weekend against Maine and continued his solid game. It was the first time in the season that the same goalkeeper started both games in a weekend streak, and the first outward sign that someone had taken the lead in the competition .

Yet all Lindberg did on his last start before the break was to make big stops after big stops for Stonewall the Bears. The sophomore said that he was not using Murray's departures against Maine as fuel for the game, and simply continued with his normal game-preparation process and letting his own mind set the tone.

"It doesn't matter, I just focus on the game that is given to me," said Lindberg. "I focus on my own game when I start and no matter how others play before me."

Carvel – or perhaps more specifically assistant coach Jared DeMichiel – will have to decide at some point who should start in the playoffs, but there is no reason to rush this choice. Even if it seems that one goalkeeper is taking a slight advantage, the other has raised his level of play. And the two goalkeepers have handled adversity well this season after being removed early matches.

Murray was drawn halfway in a 4-3 loss to Boston University on November 15 after allowing three goals on 10 shots. He responded by allowing only two goals in his next four appearances, including the shutout against Quinnipiac.

Meanwhile, Lindberg was pulled out halfway to a 3-2 final victory over Merrimack the following weekend when he allowed two goals on 12 shots. The Finnish goalkeeper suffered a loss of chance in his next start against Quinnipiac before launching the shutout against Brown.

"You go back a few weeks when I pulled Matt Murray halfway through a match and he didn't think it was fair, then I scored Girl Lindberg two goals in the match and he didn't think it was fair, "said Carvel. "They have the understanding that they have to uplift and they both have."