Athol Daily News - UMass fluctuates in the game plan, falls 74-61 in St. Bonaventure

ROCHESTER, NJ. – There weren’t many things that were right for UMass on Wednesday night.

In the course of the game against St. Bonaventure, more and more components of the game plan fell by the wayside. The Bonnies overtook the Minutemen in the Blue Cross Arena for most of the 40 minutes, mainly because the details of UMass slipped. St. Bonaventure collected three offensive rebounds before UMass scored the first rebound after almost eight minutes. The best shooters of the Bonnies stayed with wide-open shots from the area and most of these attempts went in.

Coach Matt McCall outlined two keys to victory for UMass, and the fact that St. Bonaventure won 74-61 was proof that neither was the Minutemen way.

“The two biggest keys in the game were that we could bounce off and defend the 3,” said McCall. “We didn’t do it either.”

Although St. Bonaventure (12-5, 4-0 Atlantic 10) made 9 of his 19 attempts behind the bow where UMass (7-10, 1-3) really hit, was on the glass. The rebound between 37 and 30 the Bonnies held was closer than it felt for long stretches of the game. The hosts dominated the minutemen when it came to scoring missions and brought them to the ball every time the shot was fired.

And it was not only the big men who caused the damage, but also the guards who crept in on the forecourt of St. Bonaventure and collected the carambolas to distract the rebounds from UMass players. Freshman Tre Mitchell said the Bonnies were very physical at the rebound and asked if they had crossed the finish line at times. However, it is up to UMass to achieve this intensity if the referees do not call fouls early.

“We just have to focus on unpacking and attacking the glass,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell was the only bright spot for the Minutemen because they could successfully use the Freshman Center in the offensive area. With eleven out of nineteen goals, he scored the best 28 points of the season, scoring more goals than any of his team-mates.

“We kept trying to go to him. We didn’t really shoot over the border,” said McCall. “We wanted to try to establish him in the post, we got her entire forecourt in bad trouble, this part of the game worked. … We wanted to inaugurate him early and did a good job. Our guards made some good passes for him, especially in the first half. ”

The Bonnies had no answer when UMass was able to feed Mitchell with the mail as he turned and wriggled around the edge in simple baskets or made his way to the foul line. It was one of the first times in the recent past that an opponent chose not to double Mitchell’s team every time he touched the ball as if the Bonnies dared to hit everyone else.

McCall said the minutemen needed to improve movement on the ground when the teams faced Mitchell, but there weren’t many times the ball needed to leave the post once Mitchell had it. He used his athleticism and strength to fight for the larger St. Bonaventure forecourt and said that he had made the most of the St. Bonaventure game plan.

“This is one of the first games where people haven’t got me off balance,” said Mitchell. “If I get the ball in the post one on one, I won’t hit someone very often.” I scored, but I had to bounce off more and get involved in more games. ”

Ultimately, it was UMass at the other end of the court that failed to do St. Bonaventure. When the Minutemen were locked up in defense and communicating with each other, they ran on to find their way back into the game. The best example came at the end of the first half, when UMass contested a 10: 2 race in the last 2½ minutes to reduce the 15-point deficit to seven during the break.

But when things weren’t going well, the Bonnies were able to respond with long runs of their own, including a critical 11-2 run in the middle of the second half that finally put the Minutemen two digits behind.

“In the crucial moments of the second half, there were five or six loose balls that we didn’t think of,” said McCall. “We hit it out of someone’s hands and we don’t even look at it, they pick it up and put it in. Simple things like this, we need to be corrected, our error rate is so low.”